Please Help My Dad Through Chemo

My Dad Needs Your Help





My dad, Royal, is one of the strongest and most hardworking people I know. For years, he has been the backbone of our family, running his own businesses and working tirelessly to provide for us. He’s made an incredible impact on our lives, always putting his family first and teaching us the value of hard work, love, and perseverance.

Recently, my dad underwent major surgery to remove a cancerous tumor affecting his bladder, prostate, and kidney. As the sole provider for our family, he’s had to miss work during surgery and recovery, and he’s now undergoing chemotherapy. This has caused him to fall behind on their mortgage, and they’re at risk of losing their home.

Now, it’s our turn to show up for him, just as he’s always shown up for us. We’re asking for your help to ease this burden during such a challenging time. Any contribution, big or small, will make a huge difference in helping my dad and our family keep their home.

Please consider donating and sharing this link: https://www.givesendgo.com/HelpRoyalC

Cashapp: $dogmom2mika

Venmo: @shelby_y

Even if you’re unable to donate, sharing this post can help spread the word and reach more people who can help, even just by praying for my family.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, prayers, and support. It means more than words can express. ❤️

This will pay my dad's bills while he goes through 6 months of Chemo, after 6 months of Chemo, he has to do 6 months Radiation.