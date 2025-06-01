Goal:
USD $22,000
Raised:
USD $5,250
Campaign funds will be received by Jace Hirzel
My First Ct was 6/11/2024 and I had another the following week that was a MRI both with different kinds of contrast. this was because my doctor thought I had a cancerous cyst in my brain. There ended up being no cyst when we saw the Neurosurgeon. When I first got the CT it caused extreme kidney pain and stomach pain. When I got the MRI I think that’s what threw me. When they gave me the contrast IV it burned my organs. The following weeks it settled into my tissues my muscles and eventually into my bones and brain tissue. Every organ was on fire! They started twitching it felt like a baby kicking. My heart has been severely affected I have tachycardia and other heart issues. It has damaged my digestive tract so that I don’t absorb a lot of my vitamins. I continually have some kind of deficiency. I have been to the ER in the past year probably 25 times just trying to stay alive. I have had doctors turn me away because it’s so rare to have any kind of reaction to the contrast. After tons of doctor and no one helping I found a doctor who has treated my condition and been successful. He specializes in medically induced injuries like mine.
Along with the bills that Rose & Jace have acquired over the last year, this treatment will take her family to California for 2 weeks with infusions every other day. This type of treatment comes with a high out of pocket cost, as well as lodging during their stay. We are hoping to help lighten their financial load and hopefully, successfully, help Rosie heal. Any donation is greatly appreciated!
Praying for y'all Love, Amy, Dallin, Celeste, and Oliver Clayton
God Bless
May God bless you, guide you, and restore your health. Love you so much Rosie!❤️
Sending healing vibes your way!
All the love Rose!
Sending you all the love and healing light, Rose. I hope you feel better soon!
🙏
God bless you, beautiful lady! I'm keeping the best and healthiest version of you in my mind.
May God bless you and your family in your time of need. Prayers sent in your behalf.
