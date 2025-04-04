Help Roger Foley Defend his Right to Live

Roger Foley is fighting for his life. Despite his clear desire to live, he has faced pressure from doctors and bureaucrats to accept assisted suicide, even though Canadian law only permits it when a patient freely expresses an interest in it. Roger does not want to die and is determined to ensure that his choice is respected.



With the support of legal counsel, Roger is now taking a stand to prevent hospital staff from forcibly discharging him or coercing him into choosing medical assistance in dying. To continue his fight, he needs your help.



Once a successful national director for e-business at a major Canadian bank, Roger’s life was changed forever when he was diagnosed with Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type-14, a rare neurodegenerative disease. His condition forced him to leave the workforce in 2009 and rely on government-funded home care.



Sadly, his caregivers were negligent and caused him significant physical and mental harm -- poisoning him with spoiled food, dragging him across the floor, and banging him into walls, while failing to provide proper medication. After these incidents, Roger ended up in the hospital, where he has remained, since his attending physician has refused to send him home to support workers who would put his life at risk.



Roger's continuing efforts to receive proper care have been met with indifference and neglect. His attempts to choose his own support workers and self-direct his home care were blocked by bureaucrats, and his appeals were ignored. Hospital staff have also abused him, at one time denying him food and water, which put his life at risk, while encouraging him to take medical assistance in dying.

Abandoned by the system that was supposed to support him, Roger has been trapped in the hospital for the last nine years -- his freedom denied, his health at risk, and his autonomy questioned. Now, hospital staff are even threatening to take away a special lamp in his room that protects his eyes from harmful light.



But Roger is not giving up. He’s representing himself in court and preparing to file a case that could protect the rights of vulnerable individuals like himself. His lawsuit will challenge the government's ongoing failure to provide proper home care and the hospital’s unlawful efforts to encourage assisted suicide. However, Roger needs the help of a skilled lawyer to help him navigate the legal process and ensure his case is properly presented.



This is where you come in. By donating today, you can help Roger afford the legal advice he needs to continue his fight. His case could set a critical precedent, ensuring that disabled and vulnerable individuals are not coerced into ending their lives when they wish to live.



Please stand with Roger in his fight for justice. Your donation will make all the difference in protecting the rights of those who cannot defend themselves.



All funds will deposited in a lawyer's trust account and used only to underwrite the costs of providing legal advice to Roger.



Donate now and help Roger preserve his right to live with dignity.



