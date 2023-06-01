Helping Richard's Healing

Richard Chavez, dear friend, loving husband, and son is suffering from alcoholism. After three years of sobriety and hard work, the addiction has reared its ugly head, and he's back in the hospital detoxing. In his own words, he feels trapped. He desperately wants to be free of this illness, and he's desperate to go to a treatment center, but it's a huge expense. We want wrap our arms around him, lift him up as high as we can, and help him get the permanent solution he needs. He loves his family, and he lives to serve, even while battling these demons. He needs our help. He's been able to fend off this sickness temporarily, but we all want him to permanently heal and come home for good. Your donations will go directly toward the cost of the 30-day treatment at a wildly successful center where he can stay for a month and permanently put this addiction in his past. So he can come back to his family and live the rest of his life with joy and freedom. Thank you and God bless you!