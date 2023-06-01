Helping Richard's Healing

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $2,515
Campaign funds will be received by Karen Stanley
Richard Chavez, dear friend, loving husband, and son is suffering from alcoholism. After three years of sobriety and hard work, the addiction has reared its ugly head, and he's back in the hospital detoxing. In his own words, he feels trapped. He desperately wants to be free of this illness, and he's desperate to go to a treatment center, but it's a huge expense. We want wrap our arms around him, lift him up as high as we can, and help him get the permanent solution he needs. He loves his family, and he lives to serve, even while battling these demons. He needs our help. He's been able to fend off this sickness temporarily, but we all want him to permanently heal and come home for good. Your donations will go directly toward the cost of the 30-day treatment at a wildly successful center where he can stay for a month and permanently put this addiction in his past. So he can come back to his family and live the rest of his life with joy and freedom. Thank you and God bless you!
Been consistently hopeful in your recovery and have been motivated by your love for the gym/health/food. You and your new bride deserve your sobriety. You and your family are in my thoughts.
Stay up my boi You are stronger than you think.
You got this Bro!! We are here for you!🙏🏼
Well wishes get better soon !
I pray for your peace richard. Love you brother
You are capable of great things Richard that you & your family deserve to experience together! Let’s go!!!
Love you bro! Hope you get back soon
I hope things work out for the best I’m a friend of Ashley
We love you Richard and we are praying for complete healing ❤️🙏
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.