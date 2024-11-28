Help a Single Mom Care for Her 8 Year Old Son

Goal:
USD $8,500
Raised:
USD $1,976
Campaign funds will be received by Rina Burrell
Our friend Reina is a single mom doing everything she can for her 8-year-old son, Micah, who has faced serious health challenges his entire life. Micah has been in and out of hospitals battling pneumonia, respiratory problems, GI issues, and sleep apnea. Despite countless treatments, his health remains fragile, and Reina is struggling to keep up with medical bills, property taxes, and daily essentials.
Without any family to lean on, Reina has shouldered this burden alone. Missing work to care for Micah has left her out of resources. She urgently needs help to catch up on bills, seek specialized care for Micah, and provide for their basic needs.
If you’d like to help, donations will go toward medical bills, living expenses, and ensuring Micah gets the care he needs. Reina also has an Amazon wish list for anyone who’d like to contribute specific items.
Above all, your prayers and kindness mean so much. Let’s rally together to support Reina and Micah in this difficult time.
With gratitude,
Andrew and Rachel Gustafson
Our family is praying for you.
Ongoing prayers for Divine Healing.
Keep on keeping on! Many are praying for you both! Lois
God bless you both! I will ask Archangel Michael to strengthen you in all ways. Love Rosalinda
We are praying for you. May God fully restore your health and provide a safe, affordable home for you.
You’re in my prayers!
Keeping you both in my daily prayers.
Hi! Praying for you! God bless and happy holidays!
Prayers and best wishes to you and your son.
I am so happy to pitch in, Reina. . God bless you!
