Help a Single Mom Care for Her 8 Year Old Son

Our friend Reina is a single mom doing everything she can for her 8-year-old son, Micah, who has faced serious health challenges his entire life. Micah has been in and out of hospitals battling pneumonia, respiratory problems, GI issues, and sleep apnea. Despite countless treatments, his health remains fragile, and Reina is struggling to keep up with medical bills, property taxes, and daily essentials.

Without any family to lean on, Reina has shouldered this burden alone. Missing work to care for Micah has left her out of resources. She urgently needs help to catch up on bills, seek specialized care for Micah, and provide for their basic needs.



If you’d like to help, donations will go toward medical bills, living expenses, and ensuring Micah gets the care he needs. Reina also has an Amazon wish list for anyone who’d like to contribute specific items.



Above all, your prayers and kindness mean so much. Let’s rally together to support Reina and Micah in this difficult time.



With gratitude,



Andrew and Rachel Gustafson