Help a Young Lady Start Over

Hello friends! An urgent need has come up this December and we have the opportunity to help make a huge difference in the life of a young, soon to be convert to Catholicism.

There is a lovely young lady who has been going through RCIA to convert to Catholicism on her own prompting. Additionally, she’s an outstanding honor student with a 4.0 GPA who just got accepted into nursing school. After God led her to the Catholic Church, particularly the Traditional Latin Mass through TikTok of all things, she walked to work to save enough money to buy a car! Once she had raised $5,000 on her own, she began driving herself to Mass as soon as she got her license. Since she began attending Mass last summer, she has become part of the church family in a short space of time.



Sadly, on the night of December 19th, 2024, she got into a bad car accident in which she came out miraculously unscathed (thanks to her daily three Marys before driving). Though the accident was demonstrably not her fault, unfortunately, her car she worked so hard to get was totaled!!

Firstly, I urge us all to pray for in this stressful and traumatic time for her.



Second of all, she needs a new car. Her insurance was very limited and won’t be covering a replacement. Can we come together and help her buy a new car? Spread the word and let’s make this happen for her!



We’re looking for donations and to reach a goal of at least $5,000 just to replace the money she worked so hard to earn. If we can push it to more, that would be even more amazing. Your kindness and generosity would be greatly appreciated. This will help her replace her car to continue attending RCIA, and Mass in preparation for being received into the Catholic Church this coming Easter! Additionally, this will help her continue her studies next Fall as she enters the nursing program she was admitted into (with an only 9% acceptance rate!).



Let’s show Ranya how we can help her regain her vehicle and how we come together as a community, near and far! We are trying to make this a surprise!!!