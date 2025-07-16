Grieving Hearts United in Healing

On July 13th 2025, shots rang out through the small Baptist Church on Richmond road in Lexington Kentucky as a crazed man out for death came into the church with murderous rage and committed and unthinkable atrocity against the people there at Richmond road Baptist Church. Randy Combs, a friend and faithful churchgoer, and his family found themselves in the middle of this horrific scene—shot by a troubled man during an unthinkable attack.

Randy and his families life was forever altered that day. Alongside him lay his father-in-law, (also grievously wounded), Randy’s wife and mother-in-law, (who didn’t survive this terrible ordeal)

The road to recovery is long and arduous for Randy and his family. The financial burden of mounting medical bills alongside the basic needs for an entire household weighs heavily on them as they try to come to terms with this unfathomable tragedy. But amidst these dark clouds, there’s a silver lining—the outpouring of love and support from our community has been nothing short of miraculous.

We are raising funds not just to ease the financial strain but also to ensure that Randy can focus on healing emotionally as he navigates this painful journey ahead. Your contribution could mean so much more than money; it’s about hope, resilience, and unity in the face of adversity. Every dollar counts!

This tragedy has shown us how fragile life can be—a reminder that every moment is precious.

If you feel compelled to help, please consider making a small donation today.

P.S. If you can't donate but want to help, sharing this story could be the lifeline Randy needs right now!