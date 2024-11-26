Help Rad sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $756
Greetings friends and family!
I am a proud member of the Award-Winning Chamber Choir at Yelm High School directed by Timothy Henderson. We have been graciously invited to perform the World Premier of "Xantolo" at Carnegie Hall in New York City! The piece, composed by Julio Morales of Veracruz, Mexico, will feature 3 different languages and 7 separate movements. The Yelm Chamber Choir will sing with choirs from the University of Tennessee and Guadalajara; accompanied by a full orchestra.
But I need help to get to Carnegie Hall this spring. We have already fundraised for half of the cost and just need your support to reach the final stretch. Any amount will help me raise the $1,500 to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.
Thank you for your time!
Radcliffe H. Cushman
Hola Familia:
Pertenezco al Coro de Camara de mi preparatoria en Yelm, Washington. Nos han invitado a participar en la premier mundial de una obra del compositor veracruzano Julio Morales, llamada "Xantolo", escrita en 3 idiomas con 7 movimientos. Cantaremos al unisono con los coros de la Universidad de Tennessee y el de la Universidad de Guadalajara y acompañados de una orquesta sinfonica. La presentacion se llevara a cabo en el prestigioso Carnegie Hall en Nueva York en Mayo del 2025
Les gustaria apoyarme con los gastos del viaje? Necesito reunir $1,500 dolares en diciembre. A traves de este portal pueden donar en pesos mexicanos.
Muchas gracias
Radcliffe Helio Cushman Vazquez
Enjoy the opportunity! So amazing and exciting !
Suerte.
Thank you for singing out to the world! I wish you a wonderful journey Rad.
"I am honoured to add more music to this world! And thank you for your help to go on that journey! - Radcliffe
This sounds wonderful! Will there be a video of the event?
"It is an amazing opportunity, yes! And we will try our best to take one! - Radcliffe
Congratulations!! What a wonderful opportunity.
"Absolutely! And I'm excited to perform there, thanks to your help! - Radcliffe
What a fantastic opportunity. Would love to come see you sing in NY!
"And I would love to see you there! Thank you for supporting me! - Radcliffe
What a wonderful adventure, Rad!
"Thank you Sandra for helping me get to that adventure! - Radcliffe
Querido sobrino, recibe esta donación en mi nombre y en el de mi mamá tu tía abuela Reyna
"Gracias tía Nena por ayudarme a hacer mi sueño realidad! - Radcliffe
Good Luck, and have a wonderful time. You deserve it.
"Thank you Bill for all the ways you have supported me throughout the years! - Radcliffe
My best wishes!!
"Gracías tía por tu apoyo! - Radcliffe
