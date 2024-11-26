Help Rad sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City

Greetings friends and family!

I am a proud member of the Award-Winning Chamber Choir at Yelm High School directed by Timothy Henderson. We have been graciously invited to perform the World Premier of "Xantolo" at Carnegie Hall in New York City! The piece, composed by Julio Morales of Veracruz, Mexico, will feature 3 different languages and 7 separate movements. The Yelm Chamber Choir will sing with choirs from the University of Tennessee and Guadalajara; accompanied by a full orchestra.

But I need help to get to Carnegie Hall this spring. We have already fundraised for half of the cost and just need your support to reach the final stretch. Any amount will help me raise the $1,500 to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.

Thank you for your time!

Radcliffe H. Cushman





Hola Familia:

Pertenezco al Coro de Camara de mi preparatoria en Yelm, Washington. Nos han invitado a participar en la premier mundial de una obra del compositor veracruzano Julio Morales, llamada "Xantolo", escrita en 3 idiomas con 7 movimientos. Cantaremos al unisono con los coros de la Universidad de Tennessee y el de la Universidad de Guadalajara y acompañados de una orquesta sinfonica. La presentacion se llevara a cabo en el prestigioso Carnegie Hall en Nueva York en Mayo del 2025

Les gustaria apoyarme con los gastos del viaje? Necesito reunir $1,500 dolares en diciembre. A traves de este portal pueden donar en pesos mexicanos.

Muchas gracias

Radcliffe Helio Cushman Vazquez