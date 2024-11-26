Campaign Image

Help Rad sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $756

Campaign created by Laura Vazquez-Hernandez

Greetings friends and family!

I am a proud member of the Award-Winning Chamber Choir at Yelm High School directed by Timothy Henderson. We have been graciously invited to perform the World Premier of "Xantolo" at Carnegie Hall in New York City! The piece, composed by Julio Morales of Veracruz, Mexico, will feature 3 different languages and 7 separate movements. The Yelm Chamber Choir will sing with choirs from the University of Tennessee and Guadalajara; accompanied by a full orchestra.

But I need help to get to Carnegie Hall this spring. We have already fundraised for half of the cost and just need your support to reach the final stretch.  Any amount will help me raise the $1,500 to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.

Thank you for your time!

Radcliffe H. Cushman


Hola Familia:

Pertenezco al Coro de Camara de mi preparatoria en Yelm, Washington. Nos han invitado a participar en la premier mundial de una obra del compositor veracruzano Julio Morales, llamada "Xantolo", escrita en 3 idiomas con 7 movimientos. Cantaremos al unisono con los coros de la Universidad de Tennessee y el de la Universidad de Guadalajara y acompañados de una orquesta sinfonica. La presentacion se llevara a cabo en el prestigioso Carnegie Hall en Nueva York en Mayo del 2025

Les gustaria apoyarme con los gastos del viaje? Necesito reunir $1,500 dolares en diciembre. A traves de este portal pueden donar en pesos mexicanos.

Muchas gracias

Radcliffe Helio Cushman Vazquez

Cousin Nat
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Enjoy the opportunity! So amazing and exciting !

Alexis Machuca
$ 5.00 USD
16 days ago

Suerte.

Dawnovin
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for singing out to the world! I wish you a wonderful journey Rad.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"I am honoured to add more music to this world! And thank you for your help to go on that journey! - Radcliffe

Dave
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

This sounds wonderful! Will there be a video of the event?

Response from Campaign Owner:

"It is an amazing opportunity, yes! And we will try our best to take one! - Radcliffe

Tia Julia
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Congratulations!! What a wonderful opportunity.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Absolutely! And I'm excited to perform there, thanks to your help! - Radcliffe

Tia Jenny
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

What a fantastic opportunity. Would love to come see you sing in NY!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"And I would love to see you there! Thank you for supporting me! - Radcliffe

Tilo Madsen
$ 43.00 USD
1 month ago

Susan Poplack
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sandra
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

What a wonderful adventure, Rad!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you Sandra for helping me get to that adventure! - Radcliffe

MaElenaHdezHdez
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Querido sobrino, recibe esta donación en mi nombre y en el de mi mamá tu tía abuela Reyna

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Gracias tía Nena por ayudarme a hacer mi sueño realidad! - Radcliffe

Billy
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good Luck, and have a wonderful time. You deserve it.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you Bill for all the ways you have supported me throughout the years! - Radcliffe

Denisse Hernandez
$ 8.00 USD
1 month ago

My best wishes!!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Gracías tía por tu apoyo! - Radcliffe

