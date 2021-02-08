Help Rachel Powell

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $22,445
Campaign funds will be received by Savannah Huntington
God bless you and your family.
Rachel, Thanks very much for being a great patriot, sacrifice your life in prison for our country! Trump won, hope you will be at home soon. you are my prayer, god bless you! Thanks!!
God bless you and family. He will take care of you, provide all your needs. Fight for you. Give you peace.
No one should have to go through that, but hang in there.
May God bless you and your family!
May God bless you and your family. Put your faith in Him, who promises us that His grace is sufficient and in Christ we won't have needs. Wish God can strengthen your faith in Him.
God bless you! Rachel!
May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. (Romans15:13 NIV) Have a blessed New Year 2025! Stay strong!
Keep the faith! Jesus Christ is our only hope! He will see you through the Red Sea … He is with you all the way! You are in my prayer , Rachel !
Love in Christ Jesus
Chinese Jesus followers
Thank you for your sacrifice! We know you are innocent and patriotic! We love you and care about your family! God will bless you tenfold! Love from Amy Cheung
J6
Keep up your strengh, Rachel. God bless you and your family! May God bring you home to your family soon! God bless America!
Happy new year. God bless you. God bless America
January 10th, 2024
Your heartfelt prayers have been a source of strength and comfort for our family, particularly my mother, who is currently incarcerated.
Please know that your contributions are helping us navigate the challenges associated with my mother's incarceration, allowing us to maintain a sense of hope and resilience. Your willingness to stand by us during this trying time is genuinely appreciated.
Once again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your kindness has made a meaningful impact on our lives, and we are incredibly grateful for your generosity.
October 19th, 2023
As many of you may already know, our mother, Rachel Powell, faced a difficult legal battle and was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for her actions during January 6th.
Rachel was sentenced to 57 months in prison, followed by 36 months on supervised release.
We want to thank everyone for their continued prayers and donations. We are humbled to have such caring individuals supporting us. Thank you for standing by us during this challenging time. Despite the difficult circumstances, your unwavering presence has reminded us that we are not alone on this journey. Your continued prayers and thoughts are invaluable to us!
January 11th, 2023
Rachel's trial date is February 21st!
Any donations and prayers are SO appreciated.
January 11th, 2023
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee who supervised the grand jury for Mueller's failed probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, described Powell’s alleged actions on January 6th, 2021 as “so unpatriotic it makes my straight hair curl.” This is ironic to say the least since Ms. Powell was defending her country and the integrity of our national elections by protesting what clearly appeared to be election fraud in the Biden-Trump election (please watch 2000 Mules). She was exercising her constitutional right to demand the government investigate the alleged fraud.
Judge Beryl Howell had Ms. Powell, who spent a week in prison after turning herself in, fitted with an electronic ankle monitor and confined to house arrest since February of 2021, pending trial. Ms. Powell, a yoga enthusiast who sold goat cheese at a farmer’s market and delivered organic produce to homes in northwestern Pennsylvania, faces eight federal criminal charges that could send her to prison for the rest of her life.
Her first lawyer required a $25,000.00 retainer and ate up $50,000 in fees. Her current lawyer also required a $25,000 retainer. Trial expenses are expected to be somewhere between $150,000 and $250,000. Ms. Powell, a single mother, was only a few payments away from paying off the mortgage on her rural home where she was raising her children and tending a large garden. She had to sell her house to raise money for legal expenses. Judge Beryl Howell imposed a mask restriction on Ms. Powell, requiring her to cover her face whenever she was outside her residence. Ms. Powell had to petition the federal court to have the mask restriction removed after many months of masking. Thanks to a different judge, the masking was eventually removed.
Thanks to Judge Beryl Howell, Rachel can only leave her residence when going to work, to see a doctor, to go to church, or meet with her lawyer. She has received death threats and hate mail from Democrats, and the Democrat media have tried to get her thrown back into prison for not wearing a mask they approve of. Her social media accounts were censored and deleted. You can help tremendously by alleviating the financial burden she is bearing. Please donate and share widely!
