Help Rachel Powell

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 1000.00 USD 1 day ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 day ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 280.00 USD 5 days ago God bless you and your family. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 6 days ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 7 days ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 7 days ago Rachel, Thanks very much for being a great patriot, sacrifice your life in prison for our country! Trump won, hope you will be at home soon. you are my prayer, god bless you! Thanks!! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 8 days ago God bless you and family. He will take care of you, provide all your needs. Fight for you. Give you peace. 0

Bob Check - $ 100.00 USD 8 days ago No one should have to go through that, but hang in there. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 66.00 USD 8 days ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 8 days ago May God bless you and your family! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 8 days ago May God bless you and your family. Put your faith in Him, who promises us that His grace is sufficient and in Christ we won't have needs. Wish God can strengthen your faith in Him. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 9 days ago God bless you! Rachel! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 9 days ago May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. (Romans15:13 NIV) Have a blessed New Year 2025! Stay strong! 0

Catherine Liu - $ 200.00 USD 9 days ago Keep the faith! Jesus Christ is our only hope! He will see you through the Red Sea … He is with you all the way! You are in my prayer , Rachel ! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 85.00 USD 9 days ago Love in Christ Jesus 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 75.00 USD 9 days ago Chinese Jesus followers 0

Chinese MAGA patriot - $ 95.00 USD 9 days ago Thank you for your sacrifice! We know you are innocent and patriotic! We love you and care about your family! God will bless you tenfold! Love from Amy Cheung 0

Each Powell - $ 100.00 USD 9 days ago J6 0

Rebecca Su - $ 47.00 USD 9 days ago Keep up your strengh, Rachel. God bless you and your family! May God bring you home to your family soon! God bless America! 0

Andy C - $ 100.00 USD 10 days ago Happy new year. God bless you. God bless America 0