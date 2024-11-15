Help Support Pastor Ken & Karen Hickman

Our dear friend Ken Hickman is facing the toughest battle of his life. While battling skin cancer, he was then diagnosed in 2023 with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), an aggressive tumor. Ken has shown incredible strength and resilience, and remains upbeat and optimistic, but as he fights this illness the burden on his family- his loving wife Karen has been immense.

Ken is known for his warm smile, selfless dedication and wit. He’s not only a valued member of the church and community, but a true friend to many. We started this fund to help relieve some of the financial stress, as medical bills and day to day expenses continue to add up. This is not something they have asked for, as they never want to be a burden, but it is a tangible way to support them.

Any contribution big or small will make a meaningful difference for Ken and his family during this challenging time. Let’s rally together to support Ken, just as he’s supported so many of us over the years.

Thank you for your love, care and prayers



