Help Pastor Wally Fight Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $14,938

Campaign created by Preshus Joy

Campaign funds will be received by Christians in Crisis International Inc.

In June 2024 Pastor Wally was diagnosed with non small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and a DNA test taken in July showed a mutation in the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene. August 2024 our family was told that the cancer metastasized to the bone and brain—Pastor Wally has stage 4 lung cancer. But the Lord our God has the final say. By faith we believe in God’s power to heal in Jesus’ name! 

We believe in the same Jesus who made the blind see, the lame walk, and the dead live again. We believe in the same God that remained faithful while Pastor Wally served the Lord in Saudi Arabia where he was persecuted for his faith. We believe in the same God that delivered Pastor Wally from a death sentence given for blasphemy because he was serving the Lord Jesus. We believe in the same God that delivered Pastor Wally from complete isolation in the ICU during the COVID pandemic. We believe in the same Jesus that healed Pastor Wally from pneumonia and multiple lung surgeries. And we believe that Jesus is more than able to perform a miracle yet again! 

Pastor Wally is a man who loves and serves the Lord Jesus. In his first born-again prayer Pastor Wally asked the Lord to “use me any way You want to, send me anywhere You wish, and I will serve You with great passion all the days of my life.” The Lord our God answered Pastor Wally’s prayer in ways beyond what Pastor Wally ever dreamed. God broadened the ministry He gave Pastor Wally because of his willingness to serve the Lord. After experiencing God’s miraculous power in Saudi Arabia, Pastor Wally traveled the world—including all the 50 states of America—sharing the testimony that Christ gave him. God gives Pastor Wally a heart for people, for the nations, for individuals. Pastor Wally passionately shares the gospel of good news whether he’s speaking in front of hundreds of thousands or speaking to one individual. Pastor Wally passionately serves the Lord whether in sickness or in health, whether in plenty or in want. Christ Jesus gives Pastor Wally the strength to serve the Lord to this day. 

Time and time again, God proves His faithfulness to Pastor Wally and his family. Pastor Wally lives with his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and 2 grandchildren. We pray that the Lord extends the life of Pastor Wally and honors his heart’s desire to continue serving Him. More than believing in another miracle, we believe in Jesus!

Please help Pastor Wally fight stage 4 lung cancer. There is a battle being waged physically and spiritually. God can use you, your financial support, love and prayers to move heaven and earth for His glory! We declare death has no power… the word of God is the final authority. Yes and amen!

Updates

Update #2

August 30th, 2024

As much as we believe in God’s healing power, we also align ourselves with God’s Word that says “faith by itself, if it does not have works (if it is not accompanied by action), is dead.”


After much prayer, Pastor Wally and family are moving forward with…

    1.    Faith in Jehovah Rapha, our God who heals. We are believing in God as brothers and sisters in Christ join together praying for the supernatural healing of Pastor Wally in Jesus’ name. We trust in our God who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us!

    2.    An alternative approach at an Integrative Medical Center in Florida instead of the conventional treatment of chemotherapy/radiation therapy/resection surgery nor a suggested clinical trial. 


Taking into consideration the estimated cost of treatment and the logistics of Pastor Wally and his wife staying in Florida we have set a goal of $50,000. 


Thank you to the many that are coming alongside our family in prayer and support, you are a blessing to us from the Lord. We sincerely appreciate all the help in this fight against stage 4 lung cancer!

Update #1

August 24th, 2024

This weekend Pastor Wally and his wife are flying to Florida to further explore an option at an integrative medical center.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

