Help Pastor Wally Fight Stage 4 Lung Cancer

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $14,938
Campaign funds will be received by Christians in Crisis International Inc.
We love you and are praying for you Uncle Wally
We love you both, praying Abba Glorifies Himself in this!
Dear Pastor, I am praying for your health and strength during this challenging time. May God's will guide you, and may you find peace in His divine plan. Trust that He is with you in every moment, bringing comfort and healing. Blessings to you and family. Helen, Juan and Emma.
Dear Pastor Wally, Praying for a miraculous and complete recovery for you to the Glory of our "Great God and Heavenly Father." God has always been your strength and your comfort in times of need. May your faith grow even deeper in this time. Continuing to keep you in our prayers.
August 30th, 2024
As much as we believe in God’s healing power, we also align ourselves with God’s Word that says “faith by itself, if it does not have works (if it is not accompanied by action), is dead.”
After much prayer, Pastor Wally and family are moving forward with…
1. Faith in Jehovah Rapha, our God who heals. We are believing in God as brothers and sisters in Christ join together praying for the supernatural healing of Pastor Wally in Jesus’ name. We trust in our God who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us!
2. An alternative approach at an Integrative Medical Center in Florida instead of the conventional treatment of chemotherapy/radiation therapy/resection surgery nor a suggested clinical trial.
Taking into consideration the estimated cost of treatment and the logistics of Pastor Wally and his wife staying in Florida we have set a goal of $50,000.
Thank you to the many that are coming alongside our family in prayer and support, you are a blessing to us from the Lord. We sincerely appreciate all the help in this fight against stage 4 lung cancer!
August 24th, 2024
This weekend Pastor Wally and his wife are flying to Florida to further explore an option at an integrative medical center.
