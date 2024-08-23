Help Pastor Wally Fight Stage 4 Lung Cancer





We believe in the same Jesus who made the blind see, the lame walk, and the dead live again. We believe in the same God that remained faithful while Pastor Wally served the Lord in Saudi Arabia where he was persecuted for his faith. We believe in the same God that delivered Pastor Wally from a death sentence given for blasphemy because he was serving the Lord Jesus. We believe in the same God that delivered Pastor Wally from complete isolation in the ICU during the COVID pandemic. We believe in the same Jesus that healed Pastor Wally from pneumonia and multiple lung surgeries. And we believe that Jesus is more than able to perform a miracle yet again!





Pastor Wally is a man who loves and serves the Lord Jesus. In his first born-again prayer Pastor Wally asked the Lord to “use me any way You want to, send me anywhere You wish, and I will serve You with great passion all the days of my life.” The Lord our God answered Pastor Wally’s prayer in ways beyond what Pastor Wally ever dreamed. God broadened the ministry He gave Pastor Wally because of his willingness to serve the Lord. After experiencing God’s miraculous power in Saudi Arabia, Pastor Wally traveled the world—including all the 50 states of America—sharing the testimony that Christ gave him. God gives Pastor Wally a heart for people, for the nations, for individuals. Pastor Wally passionately shares the gospel of good news whether he’s speaking in front of hundreds of thousands or speaking to one individual. Pastor Wally passionately serves the Lord whether in sickness or in health, whether in plenty or in want. Christ Jesus gives Pastor Wally the strength to serve the Lord to this day.





Time and time again, God proves His faithfulness to Pastor Wally and his family. Pastor Wally lives with his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and 2 grandchildren. We pray that the Lord extends the life of Pastor Wally and honors his heart’s desire to continue serving Him. More than believing in another miracle, we believe in Jesus!





Please help Pastor Wally fight stage 4 lung cancer. There is a battle being waged physically and spiritually. God can use you, your financial support, love and prayers to move heaven and earth for His glory! We declare death has no power… the word of God is the final authority. Yes and amen!

In June 2024 Pastor Wally was diagnosed with non small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and a DNA test taken in July showed a mutation in the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene. August 2024 our family was told that the cancer metastasized to the bone and brain—Pastor Wally has stage 4 lung cancer. But the Lord our God has the final say. By faith we believe in God’s power to heal in Jesus’ name!