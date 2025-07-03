Campaign Image

Help with Nic's kids

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,320

Campaign created by Jessica Stanley

Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Stanley

Help with Nic's kids

Hello all!

My name is Jessica & I'm raising funds on behalf of my brother, Nic, & kids Vera & Martin.

As many of you know the situation surrounding my brother his children are at the center of his world & will need funds to help maintain them & to help my brother out as well in his current situation.

Any money raised will help them with bills & his commissary & fees.


We appreciate everyone who chooses to donate to my brother & his kids.


#FreeNic

Recent Donations
Show:
geoeff
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

Keep ya head up king

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 days ago

I wish there were more men protecting their family like you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

May our God bless and keep this man. Psalms 34:15-16 KJV The eyes of the LORD are upon the righteous, and his ears are open unto their cry. 16. The face of the LORD is against them that do evil, to cut off the remembrance of them from the earth.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Luke 17:2

Jodie Jo
$ 10.00 USD
13 days ago

I am so sorry your family is going through this horrific ordeal

Uriah
$ 10.00 USD
13 days ago

Matt G
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo