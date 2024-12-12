Help my widow & childless aunt who has cancer

Hello, my name is Christine, and I am from the Philippines. I am reaching out on behalf of my dear aunt, who needs urgent help.

I reflect on the years when God blessed her with a loving husband who cared for her every need. Together, they led lives of unwavering generosity and faith, always ready to help others without hesitation. But after losing her husband, she lost everything. Despite the overwhelming hardship, she never wavered in her faith and continued to serve the Lord with all her heart.

As time passed, my aunt’s health began to decline. But because of the poverty she faced, she didn’t have the means to seek the care she needed. Instead, she turned to prayer, trusting in God to see her through. Just a few months ago, we learned that the pain she had been enduring was not just a passing ailment, but a sign of something far more serious: cancer. The tumor grew rapidly, and her condition escalated quickly.

She has no husband, no children, and no one to turn to but me and a few family members who, like her, are struggling financially. Even when diagnosed with stage 2 cancer, she chose not to pursue chemotherapy because she simply could not afford it, and at her age, she felt she could no longer endure the harshness of the treatment. Yet, through it all, she continues to serve God with the little strength she has left.

Sadly, we’ve recently been told that her condition has progressed to stage 4, and she could be taken from us at any moment. This comes after undergoing a TAHBSO procedure, which held no guarantees of improvement. Currently, she is in the hospital undergoing a procedure to drain fluid from her lungs, a sign that the cancer has spread further.

Though my aunt has accepted that she is ready to be with the Lord, I am desperate to support her during whatever time she has left, whether that be days or months. I find it difficult to ask for help, and I’m not in a position to meet all her needs on my own. This is why I have created this page—to seek assistance for her care in her final days.

I trust in God’s provision and pray that, through this effort, He will touch the hearts of those who are able to help. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you in advance for your kindness, and I pray that God blesses you abundantly.

