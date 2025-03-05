Help me protect my time with my babies

Back in 2021 I started a divorce from an abusive man. From the beginning, he has tried to claim I am an unfit, abusive, neglectful, manipulative mother and that I'm emotionally unstable and unable to care for my children. He has had people write statements claiming I was ok with giving and receiving oral s*x from my son, used my almost murder against me in court claiming this is just how I see men and they are not that way, it is all inside my head. He has tried getting CPS to take my kids away 5 times. He has withheld money for me to be able to take care of our children properly. He messed with my work schedule so many times that it got me fired. It forced me into working for myself to be able to take care of my children. Which God has turned his evil into go to glorify HIM.

The court system has failed my kids so much because I haven't had the money for a lawyer. I've been working on paying debt down so I can afford a lawyer, but I'm not quite able to hire her just yet. I still have $2695 left I owe her and then I need to build up the retainer for her. And that will just get me started.

Why I need to go back to court: This September 2025 marks the 2 years our parenting plan has been in place and is finally allowed to be changed. He has been planning since our divorced finalized on 9/11/2023 to take me back to court and get custody taken from me. I've noticed the times we go to court and I haven't had a lawyer, the Commissioner will always side with my ex, even if there is evidence I have presented against him. He owes thousands of back child and spousal support and claims he is broke and can't pay, but keeps a lawyer on retainer who is $350 an hour. I am looking at losing a great deal of custody in September if I can't raise the funds needed to keep what I currently have. I have about 65% custody currently. My kids beg me for more time with me every time I get them back from their dad. They are just pawns to him and it is heartbreaking. My kids deserve to stay in a loving home where they will be taken care of properly, have clothing that fits them, have someone there to help them through their big emotions, have someone who wants to explore with them, not just nap with them.





The $5000 is on the low end just to get me started with the lawyer, but I will likely need more. If you are able to help i any way it would be such a blessing to me and my babies. There is so much detail to this story I haven't shared, but I am hoping my explanation is enough of a description.