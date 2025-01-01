Mitchell's Healing Journey

Hello Everyone,

My name is Mitchell Sanchez 32, single mom with a 10 year old daughter.

In recent months, I have experienced frequent headaches but initially ignored them. I was later hospitalized and diagnosed with a mild stroke.

Further tests, including an MRI, revealed a brain tumor called Vestibular Schwannoma which kept growing on my nerve that passes from the inner ear to the brain.

My surgeon has advised scheduling the surgery as soon as possible to avoid complications and nerve damage with the estimate of 650,000-800,000 PHP( $10,000-$15,000 )

My insurance will not cover the cost of the surgery including Doctors fee because it was zeroed when I first admitted in the hospital including lab test.

All funds will go directly towards covering:

Surgical expenses

Post-surgery care and rehabilitation

Medications and follow-up visits

Additional unforeseen medical cost

As a mom and a breadwinner of my family I humbly seek your support and generosity in helping me during this challenging time. Please pray for me.

May God bless your kind hearts.