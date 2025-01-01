Mitchell's Healing Journey

Goal:
PHP 500,000
Raised:
PHP 205,714
Hello Everyone,
My name is Mitchell Sanchez 32, single mom with a 10 year old daughter.
In recent months, I have experienced frequent headaches but initially ignored them. I was later hospitalized and diagnosed with a mild stroke.
Further tests, including an MRI, revealed a brain tumor called Vestibular Schwannoma which kept growing on my nerve that passes from the inner ear to the brain.
My surgeon has advised scheduling the surgery as soon as possible to avoid complications and nerve damage with the estimate of 650,000-800,000 PHP( $10,000-$15,000 )
My insurance will not cover the cost of the surgery including Doctors fee because it was zeroed when I first admitted in the hospital including lab test.
All funds will go directly towards covering:
As a mom and a breadwinner of my family I humbly seek your support and generosity in helping me during this challenging time. Please pray for me.
May God bless your kind hearts.
You got this, Mitchell!
Thank you for your update, Mitch, advising your surgery date is Wednesday, 15 January 2025. I am continuing to pray for you and your daughter and medical team. May God bless you and give you complete healing.
Praying for the most successful surgical outcome and recovery. Love and light go out to Mitchell, her sweet daughter and her entire family.
May God Bless you with successful surgery and FULL recovery. God IS Good even in trials!
Get well soon Mitch!
Prayers for you Mitchell and your surgeons hands! Sending a lot of healing hugs and love. Xoxo
Praying for the success of your surgery. - Auntie Beth
I pray for Mitchell's complete healing and recovery and hope my donation helps in providing Mitchell the medical procedure he so desperately needs.
I hope your operation is a success. Don’t worry about God, if he was real he wouldn’t give you a brain tumour.
Hope the surgery goes well and recovery is easier than expected.
God bless and sending prayers
Mitchell, I'm praying for a successful surgery!
We're praying for you, your surgery's success, and your full recovery.
January 11th, 2025
I wanted to share that my surgery is scheduled on January 15th. I’m incredibly grateful to all of you who have donated so far—thanks to your kindness, we’ve covered the down payment for the surgery.
There’s still a balance left to be raised, and I’m hopeful that we can gather enough to cover it while I'm at the hospital.
Words can’t express how thankful I am for all your prayers, support, and generosity. You've made this journey a little easier, and I truly couldn’t thank you enough.
God bless you all
Hugs,
Mitchell
