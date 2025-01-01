Campaign Image

Mitchell's Healing Journey

Goal:

 PHP 500,000

Raised:

 PHP 205,714

Campaign created by Mitchell Sanchez

Campaign funds will be received by Mitchell Sanchez

Hello Everyone,

My name is Mitchell Sanchez 32, single mom with a 10 year old daughter.

In recent months, I have experienced frequent headaches but initially ignored them. I was later hospitalized and diagnosed with a mild stroke. 

Further tests, including an MRI, revealed a brain tumor called Vestibular Schwannoma which kept growing on my nerve that passes from the inner ear to the brain. 

My surgeon has advised scheduling the surgery as soon as possible to avoid complications and nerve damage with the estimate of 650,000-800,000 PHP( $10,000-$15,000 )

My insurance will not cover the cost of the surgery including Doctors fee because it was zeroed when I first admitted in the hospital including lab test. 

All funds will go directly towards covering: 

  • Surgical expenses 
  • Post-surgery care and rehabilitation 
  • Medications and follow-up visits 
  • Additional unforeseen medical cost

As a mom and a breadwinner of my family I humbly seek your support  and generosity in helping me during this challenging time. Please pray for me.

May God bless your kind hearts.

Recent Donations
Abbey
29503.00 PHP
2 days ago

You got this, Mitchell!

Anonymous Giver
11802.00 PHP
3 days ago

Thank you for your update, Mitch, advising your surgery date is Wednesday, 15 January 2025. I am continuing to pray for you and your daughter and medical team. May God bless you and give you complete healing.

Anonymous Giver
2938.00 PHP
3 days ago

Praying for the most successful surgical outcome and recovery. Love and light go out to Mitchell, her sweet daughter and her entire family.

Janice Anderson
17605.00 PHP
4 days ago

May God Bless you with successful surgery and FULL recovery. God IS Good even in trials!

Anonymous Giver
1465.00 PHP
4 days ago

Rory
30000.00 PHP
4 days ago

Get well soon Mitch!

Anonymous Giver
1225.00 PHP
5 days ago

Prayers for you Mitchell and your surgeons hands! Sending a lot of healing hugs and love. Xoxo

Anonymous Giver
3514.00 PHP
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
1167.00 PHP
6 days ago

Tim Parks
1455.00 PHP
7 days ago

Vicky
5000.00 PHP
7 days ago

Praying for the success of your surgery. - Auntie Beth

Anonymous Giver
3484.00 PHP
7 days ago

CV
2900.00 PHP
8 days ago

I pray for Mitchell's complete healing and recovery and hope my donation helps in providing Mitchell the medical procedure he so desperately needs.

James
2000.00 PHP
8 days ago

I hope your operation is a success. Don’t worry about God, if he was real he wouldn’t give you a brain tumour.

Anonymous Giver
2919.00 PHP
8 days ago

Grace
4360.00 PHP
8 days ago

Hope the surgery goes well and recovery is easier than expected.

Anonymous Giver
1456.00 PHP
9 days ago

Kalie H
582.00 PHP
10 days ago

God bless and sending prayers

Anonymous Giver
1456.00 PHP
10 days ago

Mitchell, I'm praying for a successful surgery!

Anonymous Giver
58118.00 PHP
11 days ago

We're praying for you, your surgery's success, and your full recovery.

Updates

Update #1

January 11th, 2025

I wanted to share that my surgery is scheduled on January 15th. I’m incredibly grateful to all of you who have donated so far—thanks to your kindness, we’ve covered the down payment for the surgery. 

There’s still a balance left to be raised, and I’m hopeful that we can gather enough to cover it while I'm at the hospital.

Words can’t express how thankful I am for all your prayers, support, and generosity. You've made this journey a little easier, and I truly couldn’t thank you enough.

God bless you all

Hugs,

Mitchell

