Help Me Continue at Moody Aviation

Hello, my name is Aaron and all my life, I have wanted to fly, but it has always been out of reach for me financially. After reading a book by Francis Chan called Crazy Love, I was challenged to give up my desire to save money to buy myself a plane and instead, do something for God. The first thing that popped into my mind was attending Moody Bible Institute's Moody Aviation program in Spokane, Washington, about an hour from my home. After doing a bit of research and talking it over with my wife, I decided to start making small steps to make this goal a reality. The program takes five years to complete at full class loads and is 196 credit hours and leads to a Bachelor of Science in Missionary Aviation Technology with airframe and powerplant aircraft maintenance licenses as well as private and commercial pilot's certificates with instrument rating. The first step was attending an open house at the school and then I applied. While waiting to hear back from the school, I filled out forms for financial aid and continued waiting.
I have now been accepted and have started at the end of January 2023. I did not receive any Federal financial aid and none of my prior college classes transferred over due to them all being over 15 years old, but I was given a grant from the school to help cover costs. For this to work out, I am trying to take as many classes online so I can continue working for the first year, but starting in the second year, I will need to attend in person full time and will not be able to continue working. I am looking for people who are willing to give support for me to attend and have started this Give Send Go campaign at $40,000 to help cover the costs of tuition, text books, tools, flight expenses, and loss of income as I will not be able to work much once I am taking classes in Spokane. I want to thank you for your consideration. I know that things are more expensive right now for everyone and I really appreciate anything you can give at this time!
Aaron
All the best, Aaron!
Praying for you!
July 27th, 2024
Well, the first two weeks of school have been completed and they have challenged me much more than I had expected. A major highlight is that I received one of three toolbox scholarships and don't have to pay for a toolbox, so praise the Lord for that! But the toolboxes given on scholarship are used toolboxes and of the three awarded, mine was the only one not on the Moody Aviation campus already, so I'm still waiting to get my tools. They should be here in the next week or two, so until then I'll continue to borrow from other students while they are not using the tools I need. Another highlight is that I received my financial aid packet and now know how much I will need to pay per month to keep in good standing with the finance department. I am still just under $600 per month. Any help you can give will play a critical role in me being able to continue classes and my future role in missions aviation.
Classes have been challenging and if you've ever heard the term, "Drinking from a firehose," I now can appreciate the meaning of that a bit more! It is a ton of information and is very difficult to sort it all out and make sense of it all. In addition to the information given in class, there is a lot of technical reading to do, which I handle a bit better than a lot of people because of the way my brain works, but it is still a bit much! I am enjoying the classes for the most part, but just being challenged much earlier on in the term than I was expecting since normally they start off slow and ramp up. In maintenance training, there is no ramping up, you get it all from the get-go!
One last note is that we had to haul one of our vehicles to the shop to get the radiator replaced, so that will end up costing us money we don't currently have. I really don't like asking for help, but if you can help out, as always, it would be greatly appreciated. I am trying to really just trust in God's provisions, and I've seen Him working in amazing ways both in my life and in how He's provided for me thus far, but it is difficult when making much less than I did a few months ago and my outgoing money seems to be getting higher.
Thank you for all your prayers and support, I'm sure it is helping more than I realize!
Aaron
June 24th, 2024
I have now completed the first year of coursework. It has primarily been Christian/Bible ed. and General ed. classes. I managed to get all "A"s with the exception of two "A-"s (I didn't realize an A- was not still a 4.0 grade). I am currently on a short summer break and will be returning to school on July 15th. I need to purchase a $6,000 tool set for my maintenance classes, so I pray the funds will become available for that so I don't have to go deep into debt in order to serve in my chosen mission field. Thank you for your prayers and support and any financial help you can give! Now that I am only working one job, the budget is extremely tight.
