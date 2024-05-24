Help Me Answer The Call

Hello friends and family!

We all are on a journey called life. In life, there are moments that call us to step out of our comfort zones, to explore the unknown, and to dedicate ourselves to a purpose greater than our own. Such is the calling I’ve felt — a beckoning towards a profound journey of faith, learning, and service. But, this narrative isn’t just mine; it’s an invitation to you, to become part of a mission that surpasses miles and cultures, and changes lives.

The Calling:

The stirring within my heart to serve and to live out God’s will has grown into an unquenchable flame that was sparked within me when I was 5 years old, and then again when I was 14, and even more fiercely now at 17. Over the years and through various trials, I have grown in my understanding of God’s love as the source of the calling on my life. This calling goes beyond mere curiosity; it's a deep-seated desire to immerse myself in God's presence, to live out His love, and to make a tangible difference in the world through the power of the Holy Spirit. This calling has led me to a pivotal moment in my life, a chance to join a Discipleship Training School (DTS) with Youth With A Mission (YWAM) Whitsunday, in Cannonvale, Australia.

The Mission:

To know God and make him known.

DTS is a unique blend of spiritual immersion and practical service, structured into a six-month program. The initial three months, known as the lecture phase, are focused on deepening our understanding of God through teachings, worship, and community living. It's a time to absorb, reflect, and prepare our hearts for the work ahead.

The subsequent three months are dedicated to an outreach mission, a direct application of the lessons learned in the lecture phase. This phase is about being God's hands and feet in the world, serving communities in need, and spreading His message of hope and salvation. It is an example of faith in action, reaching out to those who are waiting for a touch of love and a word of comfort.

The Vision:

Embarking on this mission is not just a personal aspiration; it's a step towards fostering understanding, compassion, and unity through Jesus across cultures. It's about being a small light in the darkness, a city on a hill, inspiring change and hope through the power of the Holy Spirit. This journey to Australia—and beyond—is not solely about personal growth; it’s a commitment to contribute, to make a difference, and to bring back stories and lessons that will hopefully inspire and mobilize others towards service and faith in action.

The Invitation:

However, the path to realizing this vision is steep, marked by logistical and financial challenges that cannot be overcome alone. The cost of tuition, travel, and living expenses for the six-month program is substantial. This is where your support becomes crucial. By joining hands with me, you become a vital part of this mission.

Your contribution will not only assist the logistical aspects of this journey but also empower the outreach efforts designed to uplift communities. Whether we provide education, health services, or spiritual support, your support makes a tangible difference.

The Impact:

By supporting this mission, you're not just aiding in my growth and learning; you're contributing to the communities I will get to serve, the lives I will get to touch, and the message of Jesus’ love which I aim to spread. Every dollar raised is an investment into winning souls for the Kingdom of God

How to Help:

You can support this mission by praying persistently, by contributing financially, and by sharing this campaign with friends, family, and anyone who believes in the power of the gospel. Updates, stories, and outcomes from this journey will be shared with all who join me in this mission, ensuring that you see the direct impact of your support.

Conclusion:

This opportunity with YWAM Whitsunday represents a leap of faith—a step into the unknown with the belief that through God, impossible things are possible. It's a journey of not only deepening my own faith but also sharing that faith in a way that brings light to dark places.

Your support, prayers, and encouragement mean the world to me and to those whose lives I aim to touch. Together, we can make this mission a testament to the power of Jesus. Please join me in this journey of growth, service, and love.

Thank you for considering supporting me!

Read my testimony in the updates below!



