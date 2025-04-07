Help Aid Maverick To Walk Again

I found Maverick with the help of some concerned citizen. The volunteers are out regularly feeding and helping those abdoned on the streets. When they come across a deceased dog, they will scan for a chip just in case. They had stopped to scan a deceased dog when a resident stopped and told them about a dog around the corner. It is an area that the volunteers do not generally go to, so without being alerted, they would have never seen Maverick . At this time, they were also told he had been there for at least 2 days.





We do not know what happened to Maverick or how he came to be stuck under the couch. What we do know is his plight was not all recent. Maverick is severely underweight at a mere 39lbs. He was at the time of rescue unable to stand or walk and had wounds all over his body.





After diagnostics we know a bit more. Xrays did not show any glaring trauma to his spine. He currently does not have any deep pain sensation in his hind end and legs. He does however have the will to live as we have seen. With the assistance of a sling he was able to walk a bit last night at the ER. He does not necessarily know where his hind legs are. His blood work is indicative of his emaciation, but no other issues. He is eating well and receiving small frequent meals to not cause a shock to his system. He is a bit anemic due to fleas and intestinal parasites as well.





Right now the plan is to get him to Neuro at Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists. We have been here before with multiple spinal injury dogs, so we will be giving him the best chance possible. The rest will be up to him! he has a long road and many more medical bills...but he has shown us he wants to live...so lets help him do that!