Help Lizzy Stay in Scotland

I have been serving as a missionary in Scotland with YWAM Paisley for two years, and it is time to switch visas in order to stay in Scotland and continue this important work. In order to apply for a new visa, which will help me stay three more years, I will need to fundraise $4,000 (US Dollars), which is approximately £3,180 (British pounds). This will help cover additional costs of applying for a visa beyond the visa itself, including biometric appointment costs, letter of sponsorship costs, covering fees from using this platform etc.

I have really loved my time in Scotland so far! I served as a staff member with YWAM Paisley's School of Worship for two years - which helps equip and empower young worship leaders from around the world in the ministry of worship - diving deeper Scripturally, practically and experientially. On the School of Worship, trainees learn how to play instruments, how to write their own songs, we celebrate the diversity of the nations and sing in different languages, we practice many different expressions of worship - including dance and the arts, and we cultivate humble hearts that are live with God - in step with the Holy Spirit. It's a family atmosphere, a place of belonging, a place to grow and try new things - to find your voice and expression, and to know God wants the unique expression of who you are!

Moving forward, I have accepted a new role of Volunteer Coordinator. I will continue to serve the YWAM Paisley team, and the wider Paisley community through several different ministries, in addition to organizing volunteer applications and their time with us at YWAM Paisley. I help lead the team in worship and prayer regularly. I lead Creative Night - an open space where creative people gather to make things and belong. I do weekly litter picking to demonstrate care for my community, praying for blessings on the people and the land as I go. I celebrate our staff with birthday celebrations! I lead a prayer team that meets at historic Paisley Abbey to pray for the needs of our staff. I recently started attending Member Care seminars to better care for myself and those around me in YWAM. I joined Light and Life, which is a local organization that opens doors for people interested in spiritual things to encounter Jesus. I am an active part of my local church, and I love the congregation, helping serve on the worship team. I make myself available to be present to people, to love, to listen, to encourage, to pray, to serve.

I love Scotland. I love Paisley. I love my team at YWAM Paisley. I love my friends, my boyfriend, and the community God has called me to here. I believe I'm meant to stay for three more years at least, being open to God and how he wants to build up and bless this community for years to come. Will you consider donating to help me stay, and make this place my home? I desire to love this nation and the people in it long term. I invite you to partner with me in what God is doing - in prayer, in worship, in artistic expression, through music and songwriting, friendships of refuge and so much more.

