Help Liv Fund Crucial Endometriosis Surgery

December 6th, 2024:

We’re happy to share that Liv underwent surgery last Wednesday and it went really well! The team was able to remove all the adhesions, cysts, her appendix, and other complications that were causing her issues. It was a long procedure, and there’s still a long road to recovery, but we’re feeling positive and hopeful as she heals.

We’re beyond grateful for the love, support, and generosity from everyone who has been a part of this journey. Every prayer, message, donation, and kind word has made such a difference and kept us going through this tough time. Liv is focusing on rest and recovery, and we’re taking it day by day.

Thank you for walking this path with us. Your support means more than words can express!

October 31st, 2024:

Over the years, Liv has tried multiple approaches to help manage her disease through hormone therapy, pain management, nutrition, environmental factors, mindfulness-based therapies, exercise, and pelvic floor therapy but has not been able to find any relief. In April 2024, what was supposed to be a quick in-and-out laparoscopic surgery to diagnose and remove suspected endometriosis became a diagnosis that explained a decades worth of symptoms. Liv has endometriosis adhesions and implants on and attaching most of her internal organs; including her uterus, ovaries, intestines, bladder, ureters, appendix, rectum, and possibly diaphragm and thoracic area.





Despite having a wonderful healthcare team and doctor previously, her symptoms have returned with a vengeance due to an outdated and uncompleted surgery, that has left her in worse conditions than before. From April to October, her symptoms have worsened to where she stays in constant pain, is unable to work, lives connected to a heating pad, uses strong, heavy pain meds to cope with extreme pain, has a hard time sleeping and eating due to pain, is rarely able to leave the house, and is hardly able to walk, stand, or sit for a short period of time.





Her previous surgeon referred her to a specialized private provider, the world-renowned endometriosis surgeon’s at the Center of Endometriosis Care in Atlanta, GA - who can perform the major excision surgery she needs. Immediately after consulting with the specialist, he educated her on what had been done previously and confirmed that she needs surgery as soon as possible to remove and prevent further infiltration of the disease.





Endometriosis is a very complex disease that few doctors specialize in, alongside the intestinal and organ issues that Liv’s previous surgeon was not able to operate around. The complexity of the surgery she now requires, to give her any chance of hope with managing her pain and regaining her quality of life, can only be performed by a few private surgeons nationwide; the surgeon in Atlanta being the closest, next is Missouri or New York. After endless research and consultations, we have been told that the in-network surgeon’s are not able and are uncomfortable performing the extensive surgery she needs and have referred her out to specialists - which are out-of-network providers.





We have talked with trusted friends and family, prayed hard, and decided the best course of action to get Liv’s pain minimized and improve her quality of life would be to undergo surgery #2 with the Center of Endometriosis Care. These multidisciplinary surgeon’s have the expertise needed to excise endometriosis adhesions, implants, ovarian cysts, and excise endometriosis out of the intestines, ovaries, appendix, bladder, rectum, etc. Their surgeon’s have saved many life’s and we are confident in their surgical plan for Liv.





The Center of Endometriosis Care was able to schedule Liv’s surgery in November but unfortunately we are not in a position to cover the cost due at the pre-operative appointment, which is $11,000. Liv was given a total estimate of $15,000-30,000 for her surgery expenses, with the possibility of a third surgery (excision in the diaphragm and thoracic area). This does not include the out-of-pocket costs we will have after what insurance does not cover from the hospital bills, including anesthesia, the colorectal co-surgeon, etc.





My fiancée, Liv, and I have set up this fundraiser to help her secure the surgery she desperately needs. We are trying to raise sufficient funds to allow her to have this surgery, to help cover deductibles and coinsurance for the in-network hospital, minimize or hopefully end her debilitating pain, and get her the opportunity of living a better quality of life!







While we take are taking the next steps toward Liv undergoing another surgery and regaining her quality of life, we are asking for prayers. Prayers that God would provide the necessary financial funds for Liv to have life-changing surgery, prayers that the surgery goes smoothly without any complications, and prayers for the surgeon’s and surgical team as they operate. We pray through all of this that we glorify God. He is the almighty provider and healer, and will always bring beauty from pain!





If you are able and willing, any donation would greatly help get Liv the surgery she crucially needs!