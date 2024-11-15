Help Kenzie Recover

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $8,535
Campaign funds will be received by Makenzie Caputo
Hi everyone, my name is Kenzie. I am usually a very active person. I love mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing, and any adventure that gets me into nature. However, about four months ago I was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) which means there is a problem with the functioning of my nervous system and how my brain and body send/receive signals. It comes with a whole list of symptoms such as muscle weakness/paralysis of my legs, involuntary movements, PNES, along with pain and fatigue. These symptoms limits my ability to do many of the activities that I love and I am unable to work or be independent. I rely on the use of a wheel chair and walker to get around and need help transferring everywhere depending on the severity of my symptoms. I have tried many types of therapy including physical and occupational therapy, CBT, and plenty of specialists but with little success of getting me back to an independent lifestyle. After lots of disappointment, I have finally found a program called Re-Active that specializes in FND and provides hope for the disorder. Financially, I don't have enough money to pay for this program, travel expenses, or housing. Any donations and prayers would be greatly appreciated to help me recover and get back to doing what I love.
Love you!
Merry Christmas!! Praying for healing for you!
Love you girl! Need you back on the bike.
Praying for a speedy recovery!!!
praying for you
So much love to you!
You are LOVED
Praying healing for you in the name of Jesus!!! We love you :) Looking forward to mountain biking with you
Praying complete healing for you! We love you!
Saying lots of prayers for you Kenzie!! We are hoping for a cure and speedy recovery so you can be back on your bike and doing the things that you love! Love you Kris, Gina, Riley and AJ
Praying for you Makenzie
Praying for you !
Love ya hun! I believe in you!! Always rooting for ya :D
Good luck Kenz!!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.