Campaign Image

Help Kenzie Recover

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $8,535

Campaign created by Makenzie Caputo

Campaign funds will be received by Makenzie Caputo

Hi everyone, my name is Kenzie. I am usually a very active person. I love mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing, and any adventure that gets me into nature. However, about four months ago I was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) which means there is a problem with the functioning of my nervous system and how my brain and body send/receive signals. It comes with a whole list of symptoms such as muscle weakness/paralysis of my legs, involuntary movements, PNES, along with pain and fatigue. These symptoms limits my ability to do many of the activities that I love and I am unable to work or be independent. I rely on the use of a wheel chair and walker to get around and need help transferring everywhere depending on the severity of my symptoms. I have tried many types of therapy including physical and occupational therapy, CBT, and plenty of specialists but with little success of getting me back to an independent lifestyle. After lots of disappointment, I have finally found a program called Re-Active that specializes in FND and provides hope for the disorder. Financially, I don't have enough money to pay for this program, travel expenses, or housing. Any donations and prayers would be greatly appreciated to help me recover and get back to doing what I love.

Recent Donations

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
18 days ago

Love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
20 days ago

Merry Christmas!! Praying for healing for you!

NGFandFam
$ 300.00 USD
23 days ago

Brock Gorman
$ 300.00 USD
25 days ago

Love you girl! Need you back on the bike.

Pamela McGrath
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a speedy recovery!!!

Martin Arcerito
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Nic
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

praying for you

Ciciley
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

So much love to you!

Mike
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You are LOVED

Carter and Anna
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying healing for you in the name of Jesus!!! We love you :) Looking forward to mountain biking with you

The Cliffords
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying complete healing for you! We love you!

John Gallagher
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kristopher Geis
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Saying lots of prayers for you Kenzie!! We are hoping for a cure and speedy recovery so you can be back on your bike and doing the things that you love! Love you Kris, Gina, Riley and AJ

Linda
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you Makenzie

Emma Olivet
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Amy DeSena
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you !

Ruthie
$ 95.00 USD
1 month ago

Love ya hun! I believe in you!! Always rooting for ya :D

Erin Sine
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck Kenz!!!

