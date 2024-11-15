Help Kenzie Recover

Hi everyone, my name is Kenzie. I am usually a very active person. I love mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing, and any adventure that gets me into nature. However, about four months ago I was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) which means there is a problem with the functioning of my nervous system and how my brain and body send/receive signals. It comes with a whole list of symptoms such as muscle weakness/paralysis of my legs, involuntary movements, PNES, along with pain and fatigue. These symptoms limits my ability to do many of the activities that I love and I am unable to work or be independent. I rely on the use of a wheel chair and walker to get around and need help transferring everywhere depending on the severity of my symptoms. I have tried many types of therapy including physical and occupational therapy, CBT, and plenty of specialists but with little success of getting me back to an independent lifestyle. After lots of disappointment, I have finally found a program called Re-Active that specializes in FND and provides hope for the disorder. Financially, I don't have enough money to pay for this program, travel expenses, or housing. Any donations and prayers would be greatly appreciated to help me recover and get back to doing what I love.