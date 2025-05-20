Help Kenzie Recover from Severe Accident

My daughter-in-love, Kenzie, was the victim of a devastating and senseless crash. A driver, going over 100 mph hit her and flipped her vehicle multiple times.

By the grace of God, Kenzie survived. Despite suffering a broken neck, a collapsed lung, and several other fractures, she somehow managed to crawl from her own wreckage and pull the other driver out of his vehicle — before collapsing herself.

She is now in the trauma unit at Huntsville Hospital, facing at least 8 weeks of intensive recovery. She must remain immobilized due to the fractures in her neck and spine. She is just 21 years old, uninsured, and now unable to work during this critical time of healing.

Kenzie is a full-time college student pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Business. In the wreck, she lost both her phone and laptop — tools she must have to continue her education. To make matters worse, her vehicle was totaled. Although it was insured, she had just emptied her savings to put a down payment on that used car.

This girl is one of the most selfless, kind-hearted people you’ll ever meet — she would never ask for help. But I am asking for her. I know how hard this road is going to be, and I don’t want her worrying about how she’s going to afford medical bills, basic living expenses, or how to replace what she’s lost just to stay in school.

💔 What your donation will help with:

Medical expenses from emergency trauma care

Basic needs during her time off work

A replacement laptop and phone so she can stay in college (she is self pay for college too so being out of work prevents her for paying for classes)

Reliable transportation once she’s able to return to daily life

Every dollar counts. Every share helps. Please give what you can and help my brave sweet girl so she can begin to rebuild her life. Let’s show Kenzie she’s not walking this journey alone.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.