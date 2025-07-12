Help Kelsey Heal

Kelsey is a caring, devoted mother who has always put her baby boy first. Kelsey’s baby boy is only 4 months old and is her pride and joy. Kelsey has unfortunately been battling with postpartum depression and has done / is doing everything she can to heal and recover. In the process of healing, Kelsey was met with a mother’s worst nightmare: having her baby taken away from her while being served a restraining order full of false narratives and self-serving allegations.

During this already extremely tragic incident where she needed compassion and help, she was met with deadly force and gun fire to her chest. She has undergone multiple surgeries due to her injuries and she has a long road of recovery as she sits in the hospital today. She now needs extensive support to heal physically and emotionally.

We are raising funds to help cover a variety of expenses such as Kelsey’s household bills while she is unable to work, and to assist her parents as they take time away from their jobs to care for her full-time. Your donation will go directly toward:

- Household bills and living expenses

- Medical costs and therapy for her recovery

- Travel and time costs for her family so they can be by her side and support her

- Experts, investigators, & legal incidentals

Every dollar helps Kelsey get closer to her healing and having the healthy future she deserves. Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, and compassion during this difficult time.

Please share if you can. 🤍