Help Karmelo Official Fund

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $2,285

Campaign created by The Anthony Family

This is the Official Support Fund for Karmelo and his family during this challenging and difficult time.

The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful. As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever.

- The Anthony Family

Recent Donations
Show:
Erica Patterson
$ 25.00 USD
1 minute ago

Tinosha Brown
$ 25.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Praying for you

Danyelle Westbrook
$ 50.00 USD
10 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 minutes ago

One Who Loves Yah
$ 25.00 USD
20 minutes ago

I pray God's grace and mercy be with you all in these trying times. You are loved.

Danyell Shevia
$ 50.00 USD
20 minutes ago

I Pray God be with you every step of the way! Stay strong! We care about you also! ❤️🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Im praying for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
31 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
32 minutes ago

Dallas
$ 50.00 USD
33 minutes ago

May Karmelo receive a fair and unbiased trial as I believe he felt threatened and was protecting himself. Prayers for both families

Shelley George-Young
$ 50.00 USD
35 minutes ago

Sending prayers to Karmelo and family 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
35 minutes ago

May God be with you all in Jesus Name Amen. Love You very much

Bobby Bowers Sr
$ 50.00 USD
38 minutes ago

Praying for this beautiful family.

Tiffney Billions
$ 100.00 USD
59 minutes ago

Praying for Karmelo and the Anthony family

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for you and your family.

