Help Joe McCoy Fight against Political Persecution

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $1,293
Joe McCoy is a proud Trump supporter who exercised his First Amendment right by placing a sign supporting President Donald Trump on a 52-foot trailer. The sign hit the Front Pages of newspapers, and Millions Loved It. Then, his town select board told Joe to remove Trump or pay their 500.00 Per Day Fine. Joe refused and fought back because that's who Joe is.
Servants or masters? Its time to change the attitude of these supposed representatives. Don't give up... Good Luck and may God Bless you abundantly.
GOOD LUCK JOE
God Bless!
I hate commies.
God bless you and your family
Asking the Lird to rise upon you with healing in his wings and return to you the years that the locust has eaten.
Continue the fight God Bless You and your Family
God bless
Never give up. Never give in. You are both heroes! Praying for your needs.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.