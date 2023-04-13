Help Jim Turner Heal

Why GiveSendGo?

It was recommended to Jim Turner and Sheryl Giesbrecht Turner by a friend and prayer partner, that their story needs to be shared. This campaign is to include you - most of all, on our prayer team, but in addition, if you desire to partner with us financially, we would be so grateful.

Our desire is for God to continue to receive all the glory for preserving Jim Turner's life.

"Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for You are with them; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me." Psalm 23:4

The night of August 16, 2022, Jim Turner (a 71 year old chiropractor) finished teaching a Freedom in Christ course at church in a classroom when with no provocation or warning, he was attacked by a class participant, a young man in his mid-twenties, resulting in multiple traumatic injuries. For three weeks prior, Jim was discipling him and he claimed he was a new believer. Jim was punched twice in the lower jaw, as he blacked out, fell backward, hit his right scapula and head on a table that was behind him, landing with his full weight (6'2" & 210 lbs) on a cement floor.

Jim, now flat on his back, on the concrete floor, remained unconscious while the attacker jumped on top of him, continued to punch Jim in the head and face eight additional times. There were two men present who were able to restrain the attacker until his grandmother took him home. There were twelve people in attendance, many recovering from the emotional scarring of past traumas, physical assaults, and even rape, we sought out to diffuse the situation. Women were hysterical – crying, screaming, and fearful of the attacker coming back to injure Jim or them. Jim was unconscious for about 2-3 minutes, when he woke up, he was dazed, asked “what happened.” Jim had memory loss for 3 hours, compounded by severe pain in his right shoulder, back, and hip.

Upon medical examination in the weeks following, Jim was diagnosed with a severe concussion, with a subdural hematoma, damage to ribs, nerve and cartilage in right scapula/shoulder, compression fracture in L1 vertebrae, and increased pain in right hip joint.

The heinous attack has upended our lives in ways we are just now beginning to sort out.

One-fifth of Jim's near-death injuries have been addressed:

1. The subdural hematoma in Jim's brain bled for two months. We praise God -- the bleeding has ceased, and Jim has been able to resume medication for his heart condition AFIB type 2.

"I will not die but live, and will proclaim what the Lord has done. The Lord has chastened me severely, but He has not given me over to death." Psalm 118:17

After the healing of the brain bleeding hematoma, he continues to suffer severe headaches (pain at 9 or 10) daily, from post-concussion syndrome. (General Practitioner has mentioned this could go on for a year or more.)

"He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress; my God, in Him will I trust." Psalm 91:1-2

2. Compression fracture in L1 vertebrae (Healing slowly, pain remains at levels 9 or 10).

"In the time of trouble He shall hide me in his pavilion; in the secret place of his tabernacle He shall hide me; He shall set me on high upon a rock." Psalm 27:5

3. Scapula/spinal/rib injury (There is severe nerve damage and broken cartilage - levels of pain at 9 or 10) on right shoulder area.

"The Lord is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer; my God, my strength in whom I will trust; my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold. I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised; so shall I be saved from my enemies." Psalm 18:2-3

4. Total hip replacement joint surgery on right hip (pain at 9 or 10) -- Jim is scheduled for a total hip replacement surgery on Dec. 19, 2023.

"Show your marvelous lovingkindness by Your right hand, O You who save those who trust in You from those who rise up against them. Keep me as the apple of Your eye; hide me in the shadow of Your wings." Psalm 17:7-8

Impairments

As a result of injuries inflicted upon him by the attacker, Jim has slept in a recliner for eight months. Because of injuries to shoulder, hip and fractured back, only very recently is he able lay flat on his back and sleep in a bed for a limited time -- about 45 minutes.

Jim is unable to stand up more than five minutes at a time, Sheryl has taken over some of the office work responsibilities with postal service and banking. In addition, she helps him dress, manages the home, oversees yard maintenance, and family arrangements. Jim cannot do any household chores at all. Sheryl is Jim’s care giver.

Our future is uncertain because Jim is barely able to function, let alone work as a chiropractor or help with housework. Is unable to do any of the things he used to enjoy - ride a bike, stand up or walk for more than ten minutes at a time, and is unable to travel in a car for more than an hour at a time.

Sheryl’s schedule for the past eight months, has been overtaken by caring for Jim. As a writer and Bible teacher, she has set aside major writing projects to focus on Jim’s care, medical appointments, and taking care of all household and yard concerns. Sheryl is trusting the Lord with her time and the lessons they are learning during this time of suffering.

Sheryl's ministry is to those who need hope restored. She is a delivered drug addict, a stage four cancer survivor and former widow. Sheryl has earned a masters in ministry, a doctorate in theology and is a trained trauma counselor. After the assault, she suffered increased episodes of post traumatic stress disorder. In 2009, her first husband, Pastor Paul Giesbrecht was in a fatal motorcycle accident, Sheryl found him less than five minutes after the accident. He later passed away from multiple traumatic injuries from the wreck.

Sheryl has worked through her own PTSD for 14 years. For six weeks after Jim's assault, Sheryl met weekly to study God's word and pray with the other women who had witnessed the attack.

Jim's first wife, Peggy lost her five year battle with breast cancer in 2011. Sheryl and Jim began dating a year after Peggy's passing and were married April 12, 2014. Two widows, both with broken hearts, found love a second time. We know this situation is being used for God's glory and our good, please pray for our perseverance and deepening of our trust in Jehovah Rapha - The God Who Heals.

"Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves have received from God. For just as the sufferings of Christ flow into our lives, so also through Christ our comfort overflows." 2 Corinthians 1:3-5

Additional Effects of Assault on Jim

Jim is unable to participate in the activities Jim and Sheryl enjoyed both individually and as a couple. It is uncertain as to whether Jim will ever be fully restored to his original physical capacity. Jim and Sheryl enjoyed an active life, being outdoors as much as possible, swimming, riding bikes, walking their dog, and were avid hikers, especially in the Yosemite Valley wilderness and Mammoth Mountain. Jim was an avid rockhound, enjoyed doing yard work and projects in his garage. Now, since the attack, he is unable to participate in any hobbies.

Activities of Daily Living

Jim has to sit in recliner most of the day and night – cannot lie in bed for longer than 45 minutes at a time. He hasn't slept in bed all night in eight months. Jim cannot lift over ten pounds or stand erect, his spine is locked forward 141 mm - 4 inches, due to the compression fracture of L1 vertebrae. Jim has a constant limp in his right leg due to low back and right hip pain. Jim cannot read as usual due to pain in his right scapula and headaches. Jim uses crutches or cane to walk, before the assault, he walked unassisted.

Future

The horrible assault took place on church property, however, there was only a limited medical payment insurance policy for medical reimbursements. The church’s medical payment insurance policy was tapped into by our health insurance as a third party, the limit has been met, so the case has been closed. The church does not have an insurance policy to cover their volunteers who are injured on the church property. We have stopped attending and serving at the church where the assault took place. The Lord has led us to a new church family.

Jim Turner has managed his Chiropractic practice for over 47 years, per insurance policy guidelines, he is not eligible for disability payments. He works three days a week, to date he has lost more than1/3 of his patient load, and has had laid off several employees because of loss of finances. Jim cannot take drugs due to side effects and lack of concentration. We pray he will be able to continue working until and after the surgery, so we can meet our bills. To date, we have lost $50,000.00 due to out-of-pocket medical and business expenses as a direct result of the assault.

Any financial help would be greatly appreciated since we are struggling to make ends meet.

We so appreciate your prayers,

Jim and Sheryl (see more photos in gallery)

Sheryl is on staff with Freedom In Christ, we are receiving financial donations through Freedom In Christ Ministries. Your financial donation is tax-deductible. If you desire to make a financial donation, a 10% administration fee is needed for processing the donation. The balance of your donation will be shared with Jim and Sheryl through Sheryl's Freedom in Christ staff account. (Staff #86) Freedom In Christ Ministries is a registered 501(C)(3) Charity. For more information go to www.ficm.org. For more information about Sheryl's ministry go to: Sheryl Giesbrecht Turner

"My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from him. He alone is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will never be shaken." Psalm 62:1,2