Help Jim Turner Heal

It was recommended to Jim Turner and Sheryl Giesbrecht Turner by a friend and prayer partner, that their story needs to be shared. This campaign is to include you - most of all, on our prayer team, but in addition, if you desire to partner with us financially, we would be so grateful.
Our desire is for God to continue to receive all the glory for preserving Jim Turner's life.
"Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for You are with them; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me." Psalm 23:4
The night of August 16, 2022, Jim Turner (a 71 year old chiropractor) finished teaching a Freedom in Christ course at church in a classroom when with no provocation or warning, he was attacked by a class participant, a young man in his mid-twenties, resulting in multiple traumatic injuries. For three weeks prior, Jim was discipling him and he claimed he was a new believer. Jim was punched twice in the lower jaw, as he blacked out, fell backward, hit his right scapula and head on a table that was behind him, landing with his full weight (6'2" & 210 lbs) on a cement floor.
Jim, now flat on his back, on the concrete floor, remained unconscious while the attacker jumped on top of him, continued to punch Jim in the head and face eight additional times. There were two men present who were able to restrain the attacker until his grandmother took him home. There were twelve people in attendance, many recovering from the emotional scarring of past traumas, physical assaults, and even rape, we sought out to diffuse the situation. Women were hysterical – crying, screaming, and fearful of the attacker coming back to injure Jim or them. Jim was unconscious for about 2-3 minutes, when he woke up, he was dazed, asked “what happened.” Jim had memory loss for 3 hours, compounded by severe pain in his right shoulder, back, and hip.
Upon medical examination in the weeks following, Jim was diagnosed with a severe concussion, with a subdural hematoma, damage to ribs, nerve and cartilage in right scapula/shoulder, compression fracture in L1 vertebrae, and increased pain in right hip joint.
The heinous attack has upended our lives in ways we are just now beginning to sort out.
One-fifth of Jim's near-death injuries have been addressed:
1. The subdural hematoma in Jim's brain bled for two months. We praise God -- the bleeding has ceased, and Jim has been able to resume medication for his heart condition AFIB type 2.
"I will not die but live, and will proclaim what the Lord has done. The Lord has chastened me severely, but He has not given me over to death." Psalm 118:17
After the healing of the brain bleeding hematoma, he continues to suffer severe headaches (pain at 9 or 10) daily, from post-concussion syndrome. (General Practitioner has mentioned this could go on for a year or more.)
"He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress; my God, in Him will I trust." Psalm 91:1-2
2. Compression fracture in L1 vertebrae (Healing slowly, pain remains at levels 9 or 10).
"In the time of trouble He shall hide me in his pavilion; in the secret place of his tabernacle He shall hide me; He shall set me on high upon a rock." Psalm 27:5
3. Scapula/spinal/rib injury (There is severe nerve damage and broken cartilage - levels of pain at 9 or 10) on right shoulder area.
"The Lord is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer; my God, my strength in whom I will trust; my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold. I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised; so shall I be saved from my enemies." Psalm 18:2-3
4. Total hip replacement joint surgery on right hip (pain at 9 or 10) -- Jim is scheduled for a total hip replacement surgery on Dec. 19, 2023.
"Show your marvelous lovingkindness by Your right hand, O You who save those who trust in You from those who rise up against them. Keep me as the apple of Your eye; hide me in the shadow of Your wings." Psalm 17:7-8
Impairments
As a result of injuries inflicted upon him by the attacker, Jim has slept in a recliner for eight months. Because of injuries to shoulder, hip and fractured back, only very recently is he able lay flat on his back and sleep in a bed for a limited time -- about 45 minutes.
Jim is unable to stand up more than five minutes at a time, Sheryl has taken over some of the office work responsibilities with postal service and banking. In addition, she helps him dress, manages the home, oversees yard maintenance, and family arrangements. Jim cannot do any household chores at all. Sheryl is Jim’s care giver.
Our future is uncertain because Jim is barely able to function, let alone work as a chiropractor or help with housework. Is unable to do any of the things he used to enjoy - ride a bike, stand up or walk for more than ten minutes at a time, and is unable to travel in a car for more than an hour at a time.
Sheryl’s schedule for the past eight months, has been overtaken by caring for Jim. As a writer and Bible teacher, she has set aside major writing projects to focus on Jim’s care, medical appointments, and taking care of all household and yard concerns. Sheryl is trusting the Lord with her time and the lessons they are learning during this time of suffering.
Sheryl's ministry is to those who need hope restored. She is a delivered drug addict, a stage four cancer survivor and former widow. Sheryl has earned a masters in ministry, a doctorate in theology and is a trained trauma counselor. After the assault, she suffered increased episodes of post traumatic stress disorder. In 2009, her first husband, Pastor Paul Giesbrecht was in a fatal motorcycle accident, Sheryl found him less than five minutes after the accident. He later passed away from multiple traumatic injuries from the wreck.
Sheryl has worked through her own PTSD for 14 years. For six weeks after Jim's assault, Sheryl met weekly to study God's word and pray with the other women who had witnessed the attack.
Jim's first wife, Peggy lost her five year battle with breast cancer in 2011. Sheryl and Jim began dating a year after Peggy's passing and were married April 12, 2014. Two widows, both with broken hearts, found love a second time. We know this situation is being used for God's glory and our good, please pray for our perseverance and deepening of our trust in Jehovah Rapha - The God Who Heals.
"Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves have received from God. For just as the sufferings of Christ flow into our lives, so also through Christ our comfort overflows." 2 Corinthians 1:3-5
Additional Effects of Assault on Jim
Jim is unable to participate in the activities Jim and Sheryl enjoyed both individually and as a couple. It is uncertain as to whether Jim will ever be fully restored to his original physical capacity. Jim and Sheryl enjoyed an active life, being outdoors as much as possible, swimming, riding bikes, walking their dog, and were avid hikers, especially in the Yosemite Valley wilderness and Mammoth Mountain. Jim was an avid rockhound, enjoyed doing yard work and projects in his garage. Now, since the attack, he is unable to participate in any hobbies.
Activities of Daily Living
Jim has to sit in recliner most of the day and night – cannot lie in bed for longer than 45 minutes at a time. He hasn't slept in bed all night in eight months. Jim cannot lift over ten pounds or stand erect, his spine is locked forward 141 mm - 4 inches, due to the compression fracture of L1 vertebrae. Jim has a constant limp in his right leg due to low back and right hip pain. Jim cannot read as usual due to pain in his right scapula and headaches. Jim uses crutches or cane to walk, before the assault, he walked unassisted.
Future
The horrible assault took place on church property, however, there was only a limited medical payment insurance policy for medical reimbursements. The church’s medical payment insurance policy was tapped into by our health insurance as a third party, the limit has been met, so the case has been closed. The church does not have an insurance policy to cover their volunteers who are injured on the church property. We have stopped attending and serving at the church where the assault took place. The Lord has led us to a new church family.
Jim Turner has managed his Chiropractic practice for over 47 years, per insurance policy guidelines, he is not eligible for disability payments. He works three days a week, to date he has lost more than1/3 of his patient load, and has had laid off several employees because of loss of finances. Jim cannot take drugs due to side effects and lack of concentration. We pray he will be able to continue working until and after the surgery, so we can meet our bills. To date, we have lost $50,000.00 due to out-of-pocket medical and business expenses as a direct result of the assault.
Any financial help would be greatly appreciated since we are struggling to make ends meet.
We so appreciate your prayers,
Sheryl is on staff with Freedom In Christ, we are receiving financial donations through Freedom In Christ Ministries. Your financial donation is tax-deductible. If you desire to make a financial donation, a 10% administration fee is needed for processing the donation. The balance of your donation will be shared with Jim and Sheryl through Sheryl's Freedom in Christ staff account. (Staff #86) Freedom In Christ Ministries is a registered 501(C)(3) Charity. For more information go to www.ficm.org. For more information about Sheryl's ministry go to: Sheryl Giesbrecht Turner
"My soul finds rest in God alone; my salvation comes from him. He alone is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will never be shaken." Psalm 62:1,2
January 12th, 2025
Dear Saints -- Happy New Year!
"In you, Lord, my God, I put my trust." Psalm 25:1
We are so very grateful for your prayers and financial support. Without the prayers, financial support and your encouragement, we would have lost our home and business. We can hardly express our gratitude with words. Thank you! We are so very honored you would pray and show interest in our situation.
We have many wonderful improvements and milestones to share. Join us in thanking God for His blessings and healing. We are seeing several improvements since Jim Turner was assaulted 8/16/2022 -- twenty-eight months ago.
As of last night 1/11/2025, he has slept in our bed for the fourth night. (Not consecutively but that's the fourth night in ten days' time -- instead of the recliner.)
On New Year's Day 2025, (for the first time in 28 months) Jim got to go out of town. Not only did he drive our car three hours, he also walked at our destination considerably more than he has been able to do. Hallelujah!
And tomorrow (Jan. 12, 2025) Jim turns 74 years old! We are so thankful he can celebrate another year. One of the scriptures we prayed aloud several times a day for over two years is: "I will not die but live and will proclaim what the Lord has done.The Lord has chastened me severely but he has not given me over to death." Psalm 117:18-19
Thank you again for your constant prayers and unwavering support. This is going to be the best birthday Jim has had in a very long time. We are grateful and thankful for you.
Jim and Sheryl
November 3rd, 2024
Dear Saints,
We thank God for His continued provision for Jim's recovery. We thank you for your continued prayers. At times, during the past 26 months, we have felt alone and abandoned. That's where you come in. Thank you for your continued support and constant prayers. You have gifted us with your prayers, you have donated to our financial needs, you are sharing our concerns.
"I will praise the Lord, who counsels me; even at night, my heart instructs me. I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken. Therefore my heart is glad and my tongue rejoices; my body also will rest secure, because you will not abandon me to the realm of the dead, nor will you let your faithful one decay." Psalm 16:7-10
We are excited to share Jim did a bit of research and discovered a new pillow called "Nuzzle" (www.nuzzle.com) After six weeks of use, it's wonderful to see how Jim has experienced some relief for his head and neck problems to the point that he can sleep for 2 to 3 hours laying down in our bed.
This is huge, after not being able to lay down flat to sleep in a bed, and trying to sleep in a recliner for over two years, we are elated over this accomplishment. You can imagine the improvement in his quality of life since he is able to get deep sleep. We are thrilled. He does move back over to the recliner once he is unable to sleep, but we have new hope for future. Jim looks forward to extended sleep in a prone position. Thank you for your prayers.
"The Lord is gracious and righteous; our God is full of compassion. The Lord protects the simplehearted; when I was in great need, he saved me. Be at rest once more, O my soul, for the Lord has been good to you." Psalm 116:5-7
We continue to step back from the circumstances and look up to God's provision. But God. You may be able to relate -- plans being changed or desires are thwarted. We continue to trust God for His will to be done. His Word keeps us focused.
"Many are the plans in a man's heart, but it is the Lord's purpose that prevails." Proverbs 19:21
We are determined to put God first in everything. Even writing this down and reiterating the concept with you in this way is strengthening our relationship to God. We are making the choice to face the toxic emotions of discourgement, displacement, and disappointment, instead of dragging us down, choosing to let God rearrange and change them into reappoinments for a new beginning God is showing us. We have hope, strength, encouragement, and bold faith because of your prayers. It's only through praise to God and replacing the lies from the enemy with God's truth -- found in His Word.
"Therefore, since we have a great high priest who has gone through the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold firmly to the faith we profess. For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are--yet without sin. Let us approach the throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need." Hebrews 4:14-16
We continue to trust God, rely on God, request God's direction in our future, as we are desiring increased fruitfulness for Jim's multiple physical health issues to be fully healed. We look forward to sharing more praise reports in the months ahead. As we go into the holdiays, we want to thank you again, for your unwavering support and consistent prayers.
"Always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ." Eph. 5:20
We thank God for you!
Sheryl and Jim
August 16th, 2024
Dear Saints,
Thank you so much for your continued prayers. It’s because of your love, perseverance in prayer and financial support we are at this point. You’ve enabled us to continue to stay hopeful and focused on seeking God’s joy. After months of setbacks, We’ve seen improvement in the past two weeks. This verse has kept us going:
“Though the fig tree does not bud, and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord and I will be joyful in God, my savior.” Habakkuk 3: 17,18
Jim is doing much better. Jim’s just coming off a three week flare up. We think it was triggered by medication changes and trying to get back to sleeping in bed 6 nights, so he’s back to sleeping in recliner. Still experiencing symptoms of permanent nerve, cartilage, and tissue damage.
Today is the two year anniversary of the deadly assault on 8/16/2022- we have heard nothing from District Attorney, Bakersfield Police Department or Kern County Sheriff.
God has brought many new friends and ministry partners into our lives to continue to support and pray us through. Forgiveness is our daily choice, we keep forgiving those who have abandoned us, we bless them/perpetrator/former ministry partners several times a day.
We pray for you and your families:
“surely you have granted him eternal blessings and made him glad with the joy of your presence” Psalm 21:6
“For as high as the heavens are above the Earth, so great is his love for those who fear him” Psalm 103:11
“ yet the Lord longs to be gracious to you therefore, he will rise up to show you compassion. For God is a god of justice, blessed are those who wait for him. Although the Lord gives you the bread of adversity and the water of affliction, your teachers will be hidden no more with your own eyes you will see them. Whether you turn to the right or the left, your ears will hear a voice behind you saying this is the way walk in it. Isaiah 30:18,19-21.
Thank you for your friendship, prayers, and support. You are a constant reminder that God is faithful 😊
June 21st, 2024
Oh Lord, Thou art my God; I will exalt Thee, I will give thanks to Thy name; for Thou hast worked wonders, plans formed long ago with perfect faithfulness… He will swallow up death for all time, and the Lord God will wipe tears away from all faces, Isaiah 25:1, 8a
We look forward to the day when the Lord God will swallow up death and until then we exult Him and give Him thanks in all things. While this is our hope, the reality of our situation is hard. We ask that you join us in prayer for wisdom and discernment for both of us in what Jim should and shouldn’t do. He has had a set back this month and has had to pull back from some of the things he was beginning to enjoy. He continues to work three days a week, but on his off days, he is drained. Additionally, there are still challenges with the changes in his office staff and financially recovering from his time off for surgery. Your prayers are coveted. They are sustaining us, comforting us and giving us hope. Our God is good and we trust Him in and through all things. We have had some wonderful times with friends and family recently and we cherish these precious memories.
Thanking you for standing with us and supporting us. We love you and pray for you often.
May 3rd, 2024
”Not to us, O Lord, not to us, But to Your name give glory Because of Your lovingkindness, because of Your truth.“
Psalms 115:1
On this National Day of Prayer we come together with praise and thanksgiving for what the Lord has done, what the Lord is doing and what we know the Lord will do! It has now been 20 months since Jim‘s was assaulted. We recently celebrated our 10 year wedding anniversary and we look forward to celebrating many many more. We believe we are entering into a new season.
We have much to praise the Lord for.
-Jim continues to work three days a week and his hip replacement surgery recovery is going well. He is even walking around the block with walking sticks and beginning to return to some of the household duties he enjoyed in the past, including barbecuing.
-Our oldest granddaughter was recently baptized, and we have felt led to begin attending the church where she and many other family members attend.
-We have many many friends, including you who have stood by us, prayed for us, encouraged us and supported us during this difficult journey.
-The pain is tolerable.
Please continue to pray
-Jim’s patient load would increase as the office and medical expenses accrued after assault and recent surgery are not paid off.
-for time management for both Sheryl and Jim
-That Jim would be able to transition from sleeping in the recliner to his regular bed.
Please know we pray for you regularly and are so very thankful for each and everyone of you. You have been the hands and feet of Jesus to us. We love you!
February 21st, 2024
“We went through fire and through water; Yet Thou didst bring us out into a place of abundance…Come and hear all who fear God and I will tell of what He has done for my soul” Psalm 66:12b,16
We have SO much to be thankful for and we are PRAISING THE LORD! Since Jim’s hip replacement surgery, we have experienced so much healing and restoration. God has been so faithful. Jim is back to work and doing well. Pain that was constantly a 9-10 in multiple areas of Jim’s body is now very tolerable and we believe will continue to improve over time. Jim is driving, becoming more active, sleeping well and beginning to slowly return to some of the activities he once enjoyed so much. Please pray that the Lord directs Jim and guards his time so he commits to God’s plans and purposes for him.
Also, pray for wisdom for Sheryl as she lets go of some of the responsibilities she needed to handle while Jim recovered and that the Lord also directs and guides her time as well.
We appreciate each and every one of you so much and honestly don’t know how we could have gone through this challenging time without your prayers, support and encouragement.
“I waited patiently for the LORD; And He inclined to me and heard my cry. He brought me up out of the pit of destruction, out of the miry clay, And He set my feet upon a rock making my footsteps firm. He put a new song in my mouth, a song of praise to our God; Many will see and fear and will trust in the LORD.” Psalm 40:1-3
January 20th, 2024
We are rejoicing and we invite you to rejoice with us. Jim returns back to work on Monday. We believe we are leaving a season in the desert and entering a new season of continued healing, restoration and promise. We are so thankful for how each and everyone of you has supported us, encouraged us and prayed for us on our journey. You are each precious to us and we continue to lift you up in prayer.
“We always thank God for you and pray for you constantly. We never forget your loving deeds as we talk to our God and Father about you, and your strong faith and steady looking forward to the return of our Lord Jesus Christ.” 1Thessalonians 1:2-3
January 4th, 2024
We appreciate your prayers so much. God is blessing us. Yesterday we had Jim's two week post-op and everything is healing so well. He's even up and using crutches during the days. The X-ray showed the hip prosthesis is perfectly placed and there is no infection. Since there were no stitches or staples to remove, the doctor removed the surgical bandage and the incision is healing perfectly as well with no complications. Today is his fifth day of feeling mostly pain free thanks to your prayers. He is still using moderate pain meds. We're dealing with some swelling in the right ankle but the MRI done yesterday showed no blood clots. So we're keeping the right leg in a compression stocking during the day, with elevation and ice packs to minimize the swelling.
Today was the first day that the cover doctor we hired from Temecula came to treat Jim's patients. He will be treating patients tomorrow and Friday as well and then he'll be on deck treating Jim's patients for two more weeks Wednesday through Friday. Jim is looking forward to going back to work on Monday, January 22.
Thank you for your prayers. We're depending on them. ❤️🥰😍
Psalm 9:1-2 I will give thanks to the Lord with all my heart; I will tell of all Your wonders. I will rejoice and be jubilant in You; I will sing praise to Your name, O Most High.
December 20th, 2023
Praise The Lord! Rev 5:11 b “Worthy is the Lamb who was slain, to him who sits on the throne and to the Lamb be praise and honor and glory and power, for ever and ever!” Praise our Great God with us! We are thanking God Jim’s hip replacement surgery was flawless, surgeon was very excited about Jim’s strong bones. Per recovery protocol, he walked up and down hallway 3x and used the restroom, Jim was released at 7:30 pm, Tuesday 12/19. So now, we are settled in at home. Please pray for the rest of Jim’s body to adapt to the new titanium hip. Prayer protection from accidents, illness and injury. We are so grateful for our army of prayer warriors. We are thankful and honored that you would pray for us. To our Heavenly Father, the Lamb, and Holy Spirit, we give all praise. We continue to praise Him for the gift of our love in Christ. May God bless each of you, Sheryl and Jim
December 2nd, 2023
Again we come to you with grateful hearts. We are thankful for your generosity and your faithful prayers. We are thankful for the Lord’s faithfulness and goodness. They are sustaining us, encouraging us and blessing us beyond what we could ask or imagine. God is SO good!
The last six days have been very encouraging as Jim’s pain has lessened. He has been through rigorous pre-op appointments and Praise God he has passed each one with flying colors. We were even able to have a Nana and Papa Christmas workshop which is a family tradition and although draining, Jim was able to persevere. What a blessing!
The next big milestone is Jim’s surgery. We are so encouraged by God’s perfect timing as Jim is ready physically, mentally and spiritually to go through the surgery and rehab. Please continue to pray for him as we know we can’t do this in our own strength and without your faithful prayers, encouragement and support.
We love you and appreciate you more than you can imagine!
“ Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly beyond all that we ask or think, according to the power that works within us, to Him be the glory in the church, and in Christ Jesus, to all generations forever and ever. Amen.” Ephesians 3:20-21
November 3rd, 2023
“Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, so that He may exalt you at the proper time, having cast all your anxiety on Him, because He cares about you. Be of sober spirit, be on the alert. Your adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” 1 Peter 5:6-8
I have to be honest. This is not the update we want to write and it is hard and it is humbling. Jim has had several “set backs” over the past few weeks and it has been discouraging, especially since he was making such great progress after Dr. Gary’s initial treatment. Much of what Jim is experiencing is from old injuries during his football years but we also believe much of this is from the enemy trying to attack us. We are asking you to please pray for us. We need you to pray:
-For protection from the evil one
-For protection against any emotional, physical or mental discouragement
-For protection for Jim to stay healthy for his hip replacement surgery on December 19
-For healing for me as I am struggling with a lingering cold
-For Dr. Gary’s next treatment scheduled for December 15
We are praising God that:
-Jim, even through his pain, is still able to work
-Jim’s lab work is showing good results
-the enemy has ultimately been defeated
-We are more than conquerers through Him who strengthens us
-We have a strong support team of those supporting us financially
-We have so many prayer warriors interceding on our behalf.
-We can be honest with you because we trust you.
We are learning Philippians 4:11-14, to be content in all circumstances, knowing that we truly can do all things through Him who strengthens us but we also are learning that the body of Christ needs each other, so, as it says in verse 14. You have done well to share in our difficulty.
From the bottom of our hearts we thank you!
October 22nd, 2023
I wanted to post a long overdue update on Jim. Jim and Sheryl have so much to be thankful for. They have enjoyed some sweet time with family and Jim continues to be able to service his clients. They are so thankful for each and everyone of you. Your prayers have meant so much to them and your financial support has allowed Jim to continue his chiropractic adjustment sessions with Dr. Gary.
In the beginning of October, Dr. Gary returned to treat some of Jim’s injuries. Jim’s situation is complicated as he has “new” injuries brought on by the attack, “old” injuries from his football days and a hip in need of replacement. Jim continues to improve but the last couple of days he has experienced some challenges. He will have some tests and doctors appointments in the next few weeks to prepare for his upcoming hip replacement surgery. Please pray for good test results and approval from all doctors to proceed with surgery. Pray against any discouragement from the enemy and pray for continued healing from both old and new injuries for God’s glory and purposes.
Again, thank you for blessing them so much. They are strengthened by your love, prayers, support and encouragement.
"Now to Him who is able to do far more abundantly beyond all that we ask or think, according to the power that works within us, to Him be the glory in the church and in Christ Jesus to all generations forever and ever. Amen." Ephesians 3:20-21
September 10th, 2023
We have so much to be thankful for and we praise God for each and everyone of you. You have stormed the gates of heaven on our behalf, and God in his faithfulness has answered your prayers exceedingly abundantly more than we could think or ask. Jim continues to improve. After his sessions with Dr. Gary, he has not had any relapses, although new challenges are surfacing. We look forward to him gaining his strength for a new session with Dr. Gary the beginning of October. In addition, Jim‘s pain has been much more manageable and he is sleeping better and more comfortably. Even his primary doctor was amazed at Jim’s progress. To God be the glory! We have much to be thankful for and we rejoice in God’s faithfulness and provision. We have also enjoyed much family time over the past few weeks and thankfully Jim’s endurance has allowed it to truly be a blessing.
In addition to your prayers we are so grateful for your practical financial support. It has been such a blessing and the Lord has used it to bring healing to Jim and brought us so much peace. From the bottom of our hearts we thank you!
O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together
Psalm 34:3
August 19th, 2023
I am posting this on behalf of Jim and Sheryl through tears of joy, thanksgiving and praise to the Great I AM and The God Who Heals. To Him be all the praise, honor and glory!
Three weeks ago, a donor on GiveSendGo sent a Facebook message to Sheryl. He said he could help Jim. Dr. Gary Weddell, chiropractor, specializing in professional and Olympic sports injuries, was a colleague of Jim’s 40 years ago, and worked in Jim’s practice for 2 years. Once Jim and Gary reconnected by phone, Gary mentioned a dream he had had the week before. In Gary’s dream, the Lord told him he would help someone out of state. Because of your generous financial support, we were able to pay for Gary to fly from his home in Florida to our home in California.
Dr. Gary treated Jim with a soft tissue myofascial release technique he uses on professional athletes. In three days, Dr. Gary adjusted over 50 joints on Jims body, including 12 ribs and his diaphragm. (Usually, a chiropractor can only adjust 4-5 areas in one session.) Because of your prayers, each of the three days Gary adjusted Jim, he had no reaction. He was able to endure adjustments and the adjustments have stayed in place. He has relief from headaches, shoulder burning, lower back pain, and the constant stress of chronic pain in 5 places in his body. Praise the Lord!
Since Gary left, Jim changed the ¼” lift in his right shoe, (he put there after the assault one year ago.) Jim moved the shoe lift into his left shoe, (providing a ½” change to balance his posture and reduce spinal stress), where it was prior to the assault. The next three days, the pain was less in all areas of injury. Jim treated 50 patients at work on Friday. Today is Saturday. For the past year, he has been wiped out the day after he works, but he is feeling good and just a little tired. The bottom line is he has minimal pain and is standing up straighter. Thank you for your continued prayers, constant support, and financial donations.
We are experiencing God’s provision and healing as God provides through you and your support. We are humbled and grateful for your love.
We are praying for you, Jim and Sheryl
“Now you are the body of Christ, and each one of you is a part of it.” 1 Corinthians 12:27
July 28th, 2023
Once again, we find ourselves in awe God’s goodness and faithfulness to us. We have much to praise Him for. Jim has been able to sleep in bed for the past few weeks. The Lord has brought 2 new doctors, both of whom are Believers, to treat Jim and because of your generous support we are able to utilize them even though they are not part of our insurance plan. Jim has been able to learn the new technology to utilize the new digital X-ray machine and it allows him to better treat his patients.
Please pray for Dr. M and Dr. W as they come up with a treatment plan for Jim. Pray that Jim has no side effects from the treatment and responds favorably. Pray for a blessed time with family visiting in August. Pray that Jim would be physically, spiritually and emotionally prepared for his hip replacement surgery in December. And continued prayers for Jim’s pain tolerance, endurance and stress management.
We are so thankful for each and everyone of you and pray for you often. You are the hands and feet of Jesus to us.
June 30th, 2023
We have much to praise the Lord for as we focus on the faithfulness of our God. Psalm 5:3 says “In the morning O Lord, You hear my voice. In the morning I lay my request before you and wait in expectation “. We spend our days waiting and watching what God will do. Here’s the praises:
-Jim’s office has new digital X-ray machines which are more efficient and cost effective and Jim has been able to learn the technology.
-Jim’s heart is strong and the doctors have tweaked his meds and his blood pressure is stabilized
-We have found a new doctor who is a believer and because of your generosity and faithful giving we can afford him even though he is out of network. We join this new doctor in “waiting to see God glorified in Jim’s testimony “
Please continue to pray for our endurance and for Jim’s pain management.
Thank you for your prayers, support and encouragement.
June 9th, 2023
Thank you for your faithful prayers and your practical support. We have witnessed God’s faithfulness and stand firm on His promises. Jim continues to persevere in the midst of continually challenging pain. We have experienced unexpected staffing changes at his office and a move to a new congregation. While both of these were difficult at first, they have both resulted in tremendous blessing. We are so appreciative and encouraged by you coming along side us on this journey. We covet your continued prayers. Thank you!
May 8th, 2023
Please continue to pray for us -- as Jim's healing is slow -- especially with the nerve damage in the right scapula, broken cartilage in ribs and shoulder, and the L1 vertebrae compression fracture. He has good days and bad days. The good days mean he can do a few household chores -- like prune a few bushes -- which he loves to do. The bad days mean he is unable to muster up any energy and remains in the recliner most of the day. Pray for God to restore his strength and renew his mind, as Jim's body is healing. Psalm 139 says "He has hemmed me in behind and before," we are trusting God to "put Jim's body back together." Thank you so much!
