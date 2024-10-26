Campaign Image

Supporting Jessica Kluth after House fire

Ann Huseby

Supporting Jessica Kluth after House fire

I am asking for support in helping my niece Jessica Kluth after she had a catastrophic fire in her home that destroyed everything she owns. The home is damaged beyond repair and she was left with nothing more than the clothes on her back. She lost several pets in the fire but managed to save 2 dogs while trying to battle the fire on her own before getting out. Fortunately she escaped the fire physically unscathed but as you can imagine rebuilding your life from nothing is going to take assistance. She didn't have insurance on the home so she will not be getting compensated for the loss but still owes money on the residence. This is a finacial burden that will be with her for a long time even with help. Imagine starting over with absolutely nothing. Donations will go to paying off the home she'll never be able to live in again and to getting some of the daily necessities she will need. Any amount will help and is very much appreciated. Thank you!

Alexandra Palmer-Schaffer
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

❤️❤️

Billie K
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you and your family the very best during this incredibly difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Brian
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Rich and Brenda
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

I wish the Two of you the best. We also had a fire and I understand how it seems over welming but a few years down the road this will just be a memory. You are in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope you get all you need!!

C Zarns
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry to hear about her loss, especially the pets.

Vetters
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Julie and Zakya
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for you and Jake during this very difficult times.

Drew VanKrevelen
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mark Berntson
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Delores Kluth
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Grama loves you ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

good luck to you!

Elissa and Josh
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Jessica Wahlberg
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

