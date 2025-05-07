Goal:
Hello, my name is Jeffrey, and I'm a loving father and grandfather who is struggling with health issues related to my weight. At 470 lbs., I have Lymphedema, Venous insufficiency, and skin ulcers on my legs, which have caused me to fall and tear my Distal Quadricep tendon, leaving me with mobility issues. I fear that if I don't receive the medical attention I need, these problems will lead me to an early grave, and I won't be able to be there for my daughter and granddaughter.
I have been told that weight loss surgery would alleviate most of my problems and allow doctors to perform the surgery that would allow me to walk without a walker again. However, my insurance company has repeatedly denied my requests for coverage, considering weight loss surgery an elective procedure. I cannot understand how they can deny me the help I need to live a healthy and active life.
That's why I am reaching out to you, kind-hearted strangers. I need your help to raise $20,000 to cover the cost of my weight loss surgery. This procedure is my only hope for a healthier, more active life, and I know that with your support, I can overcome these obstacles and be the man I need to be for my family.
I know that this is a lot to ask, but I am desperate for your help. Every little bit counts, and I am grateful for any contribution you can make. Please help me walk again and give me the chance to live a long, healthy, and happy life with my loved ones. Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and I hope you will consider supporting me on this journey. #HelpMeWalkAgain #WeightLossSurgery #HealthyLife
Get better Brother! We have places to go and sites to see!
