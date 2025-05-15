Help Jaylee get to Boston to get Healthy

Help Jaylee Get the Life-Saving Care She need and Deserves in Boston,Massachusetts





My daughter Jaylee is a fighter in every sense of the word.





At just 14 years old, she has endured more pain and uncertainty than most of us will face in a lifetime. Jaylee is autistic and battles multiple serious health conditions that have taken a tremendous toll on her body. For years, she was misdiagnosed, and during that time, she began to fail to thrive — her body slowly weakening from extreme malnutrition. Eating became a daily fear, as she often chokes and struggles just to swallow. Watching your child suffer like this, knowing something is wrong and not being able to fix it — it’s a kind of heartbreak I can’t fully put into words.





But through it all, Jaylee has remained brave. She has faced every needle, every hospital visit, every therapy session with a quiet courage that humbles me every single day.





As her mother and sole caregiver, I’ve done everything in my power to fight alongside her — driving 2 to 3 times a week to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City for feeding therapy and specialist visits, all while managing the weight of this journey alone. It’s been hard. Emotionally, physically, financially. But I would walk through fire for her. And now, we’ve finally been given a glimmer of hope.





Boston Children’s Hospital — one of the best in the world — has accepted Jaylee into their EGID program as well as a promising new pilot program. Their team has the tools, the experience, and the heart to give Jaylee the fighting chance she deserves. Her insurance will cover the medical appointments — but it will not cover the travel, food, or lodging needed for us to get there and stay there.





This is where we humbly ask for your help.





We are trying to raise $5,000 to cover:





Travel expenses to Boston

Basic accommodations and meals

Car repairs to safely get us to and from her Kansas City appointments

Continued feeding therapy that is helping Jaylee gain strength

Every dollar you give will go directly toward helping Jaylee get the life-saving, life-changing care she desperately needs. Your kindness could be the reason she learns to eat without pain. Your compassion could be the reason she gains the strength to smile again, to grow, to thrive, to be able to live into Adulthood.





I know times are hard for many, but if you’ve ever loved a child, if you’ve ever watched someone you care about suffer, if you believe in the power of hope and community — please consider being part of Jaylee’s journey.





Your support means more than we could ever say. From the depths of my heart, thank you for standing with us.





With love and gratitude,

Jaylee and Her Mom Jenn







