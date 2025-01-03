Supporting Jared Schwebs

Please help our friend, Jared, 46, and his wife Crystal in their time of need. Jared’s body started producing blood clots around the end of October. He had stomach pain for a few weeks. When the pain became unbearable, his wife took him to the emergency department at a local hospital. The doctor there discovered he had a bowel blockage. He was transported to another hospital far from home. They performed surgery and removed a large amount of his intestines and necrotic tissue from his organs. It was also found that the blood flow to his legs had been compromised. He has had to undergo amputations to his right lower leg and left foot. He is eating some food and is receiving supplemental nutrition through tube feeding. This will continue until the doctors determine how much nutrition he is receiving from his food intake. He is in good spirits most days and is eager to get back to the life he loves. He says he has many things left to do and experience in this life. His wife Crystal, has taken leave from her job, to help support Jared through his illness and help him in his recovery. She is sorely missed by her employers and the children she cared for. This entire ordeal has left them financially devastated.

They live in a small travel trailer on a rural property outside of our small community. They are hoping to acquire a larger trailer to accommodate his disability. They need a home with a wider door, ramp, wider walkways and a large shower that he would be able to sit in. Alternately, funds may be used to help them to move into a more suitable living situation.

Let me tell you a little about our friend Jared.

• He has a huge heart for our community and for serving others. He suffered a stroke in 2017. He was left with a slight impairment to his right arm and leg. He has not allowed that to deter him. He is a gifted massage therapist. He goes above and beyond to give comfort and care. He has traveled many miles, hauling his portable massage table, to attend to the needs of clients that were not physically able to come to him.

• He has a love for gardening and enjoys teaching others. He was hired by our local Kids Club, and after school program, to teach gardening to the children. He put together a lot of fun and interesting activities for the kids. The children love him. He shares so much joy and laughter with them.

• He also has been leading mushroom walks with community members to introduce them to edible mushrooms and the ones they should avoid.

• He has volunteered for our local Little Lake Grange monthly fundraising pancake breakfast for the past 3 years. He gathers wild berries and makes syrup. He could be seen flipping pancakes on those Sunday mornings. At the time of his unfortunate illness, he served as their secretary. Against all odds he has enjoyed a wonderful life by blessing others.

• Jared also has two children Anya, 19 and Kai, 14.

Any amount you can spare will be greatly appreciated. We also appreciate those who post prayers of encouragement. Please share this post with others!

God blesses those who bless others!



