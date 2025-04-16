Campaign Image

Jacob Couch Is Fighting For His Life

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $5,320

Campaign created by Jeremy Hambly

A father of two was nearly decapitated in front of his wife and left in critical condition by a hatchet-wielding menace as the couple were in the middle of a cross-country trip home — one year after their son’s death.

Jacob Couch, 32, was sitting on a bus stop bench with his wife, Kristen, in Tucson, Arizona when 25-year-old Daniel Michael confronted the pair and attacked them unprovoked.


He is fighting for his life. Let's make sure money is not something his wife will have to worry about

Recent Donations
Show:
Tommy Kordick
$ 25.00 USD
5 minutes ago

RoBBDee66
$ 25.00 USD
18 minutes ago

Casey Roach
$ 100.00 USD
26 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
28 minutes ago

Bryce F
$ 20.00 USD
28 minutes ago

Chris Trex
$ 25.00 USD
29 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
32 minutes ago

Zachariah McNaughton
$ 20.00 USD
33 minutes ago

Prayers for the family.

TelperionTV
$ 20.00 USD
35 minutes ago

Until we do something to stop this from happening, things like this will keep happening, and they will keep getting worse. Cheist has blessed me with a payday, may He bless you with your life and a swift recovery as He once did me.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
37 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
39 minutes ago

TheQuartering
$ 5000.00 USD
40 minutes ago

Praying for you and your family

Shane Wardie
$ 20.00 USD
41 minutes ago

