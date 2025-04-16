Jacob Couch Is Fighting For His Life

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $5,320
A father of two was nearly decapitated in front of his wife and left in critical condition by a hatchet-wielding menace as the couple were in the middle of a cross-country trip home — one year after their son’s death.
Jacob Couch, 32, was sitting on a bus stop bench with his wife, Kristen, in Tucson, Arizona when 25-year-old Daniel Michael confronted the pair and attacked them unprovoked.
He is fighting for his life. Let's make sure money is not something his wife will have to worry about
Prayers for the family.
Until we do something to stop this from happening, things like this will keep happening, and they will keep getting worse. Cheist has blessed me with a payday, may He bless you with your life and a swift recovery as He once did me.
Praying for you and your family
