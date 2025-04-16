Jacob Couch Is Fighting For His Life

A father of two was nearly decapitated in front of his wife and left in critical condition by a hatchet-wielding menace as the couple were in the middle of a cross-country trip home — one year after their son’s death.

Jacob Couch, 32, was sitting on a bus stop bench with his wife, Kristen, in Tucson, Arizona when 25-year-old Daniel Michael confronted the pair and attacked them unprovoked.





He is fighting for his life. Let's make sure money is not something his wife will have to worry about