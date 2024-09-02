Campaign Image

Support a Humanitarian

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $309

Campaign created by Geraldine Pielaet

Campaign funds will be received by John Orlandini

HELP A FRIEND WHO HAS HELPED OTHERS 

John Orlandini is a former Humane Commissioner Executive Director in charge of operations, emergency first responder search and rescue. For most of his life he has been saving the lives of animals and fellow humans in need. He has worked with high-euthanasia shelters to reduce them to no-euthanasia shelters, rescued animals after tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and fires all over the country. He has busted dogfighting rings, puppy mills, and saved our 4-legged friends in hoarder cases. 

In 2019 while checking the animals after the fires he was crushed by a 1-ton commercial garage door as he was leaving. The accident caused permanent spine damage and permanent nerve damage which has basically disabled him permanently. Right now he can’t work and is houseless living out of a converted SUV with his 2 service dogs - both rescues. He is currently appealing a disability claim. He needs our help to survive. Please help a man who has helped others his entire life! Thank you for your support and your prayers! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Friend of Johnny O
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep the faith

Lauren Toscano
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Liz Jenkins
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Elaine Winter
$ 9.00 USD
3 months ago

May he always be cared for just like he cared for all the suffering animals he helped.

Tiffany Morse
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
3 months ago

Keep yer spirits up!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Hope all is well.

