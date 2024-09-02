Support a Humanitarian

HELP A FRIEND WHO HAS HELPED OTHERS



John Orlandini is a former Humane Commissioner Executive Director in charge of operations, emergency first responder search and rescue. For most of his life he has been saving the lives of animals and fellow humans in need. He has worked with high-euthanasia shelters to reduce them to no-euthanasia shelters, rescued animals after tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and fires all over the country. He has busted dogfighting rings, puppy mills, and saved our 4-legged friends in hoarder cases.

In 2019 while checking the animals after the fires he was crushed by a 1-ton commercial garage door as he was leaving. The accident caused permanent spine damage and permanent nerve damage which has basically disabled him permanently. Right now he can’t work and is houseless living out of a converted SUV with his 2 service dogs - both rescues. He is currently appealing a disability claim. He needs our help to survive. Please help a man who has helped others his entire life! Thank you for your support and your prayers!