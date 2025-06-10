Help Immigrants Fight Back with Legal Aid

DEFENSE FOR THE DEFENSELESS!

Help Immigrants in Deportation Proceedings Get the Legal Help They Desperately Need

Every day, we speak with families terrified of losing a loved one to deportation. They’re not criminals. They’re parents, asylum seekers, LGBTQ+ youth, and longtime community members who want nothing more than to stay safe, work hard, and build a better life in the United States.



But once someone is placed in deportation proceedings—or worse, detained or already deported—the legal process becomes urgent, complex, and expensive. That’s where this mutual aid legal defense fund comes in.

Turn Your Outrage Into Meaningful Action

We are based in Los Angeles, and we know the world is watching what’s happening here. It’s more than just news to the people living through it. These are human beings, families, and lives.

We know how powerless it can feel to witness this. We know everyone wants to help. And while raising awareness has value, sharing content on social media doesn’t protect someone from deportation. It doesn’t reunite a parent with their child. It doesn’t stop a plane or win a case in court.



What does help?



A trained immigration attorney who knows how to fight.

A $1,500 retainer that opens the door to legal protection.

A community that refuses to look away.

This fund is your way to turn pain into power. Every dollar goes directly to legal representation for people who are being hunted by a broken system simply for existing.



We’ve set our initial goal at $30,000—enough to cover 20 legal retainers for 20 human beings who deserve a chance to stay, to fight, and to live without fear.



Help us make that happen. Not with hashtags. With real, tangible, life-changing support. Every dollar makes a difference and donations of all sizes are appreciated with gratitude and humility.

Whether it’s $5 or $500, your compassion and generosity are helping someone in desperate need—someone who thinks they are alone, who is praying that someone will help them.



Why Legal Help Is So Hard to Access

Immigration court representation usually requires a $10,000 legal contract, with $1,500 due up front to get started. That initial retainer covers:



• The attorney’s entry of appearance in court

• Time-sensitive emergency filings

• Review of the case and legal options

• Necessary court or USCIS fees

We do not require full payment up front. Most clients make monthly payments over time—but many simply can’t come up with that $1,500 deposit, even if their families can help later. And when they can’t get started, they face court alone. The system is not built for that.



Legal Aid Can’t Keep Up

We work with Catholic Charities, LGBTQ+ organizations, and various nonprofits supporting asylum seekers. But legal aid is overwhelmed and underfunded. In many cases, the only help people get is a webinar on how to represent themselves in court.



But immigration court is nothing like traffic court. You don’t just “figure it out.”

Who We Represent

We represent immigrants with no violent criminal history who would qualify for relief, but just need a fair chance to fight. We don’t take cases involving violent crimes—we focus on decent, hard-working people trying to stay with their families and communities—where they belong!



We Do As Much As We Can For Free

We’ve done so much pro bono work, often covering costs out of our own pockets. But even when we work for free, the government still charges:



• Filing fees

• Translation costs

• Courier and service fees

That’s what this fund is for.

Where Every Dollar Goes

Every cent you donate will go directly toward:



• Immigration court retainers for those who cannot afford the $1,500 deposit

• Filing fees and court costs

• Emergency bond or detention-related legal filings

Funds are distributed based on urgency and need, and we’ll share anonymized updates as cases are helped.

You can help someone stay with their family. You can help them fight—not alone, but with a legal advocate by their side. Please give if you’re able, and share if you’re not.

Together, we can make sure no one is left behind just because they couldn’t afford to get started.

Nominate Someone in Need of Legal Help

Do you know someone who has been detained, placed in deportation proceedings, or recently deported—but can’t afford legal representation?



You can refer them to us directly. This fund was created to help people like them—immigrants who want to fight to stay in the U.S. but are being forced to go it alone because of cost.



To nominate someone:



Please email us at lauren@astrallawgroup.com or richard@astrallawgroup.com with:

• Their full name

• Country of origin

• Current location or detention status

• A brief summary of their legal situation

• Whether they have any existing legal representation

• Contact info for the person or a trusted family member

⚠️ Important: We only represent individuals with no violent criminal history and who have a viable pathway to relief.

We prioritize:



• Families with children and individuals with disabilities

• Asylum seekers, including LGBTQ+ individuals

• Individuals recently detained or scheduled for deportation

If you’re not sure whether they qualify, reach out anyway—we’ll do our best to assess the situation or refer them to someone who can help.

Message About Campaign Organizers:

This campaign has been started by Astral Law Group, P.C., however we are working together with several non profits as well as other Immigration Law Firms in the Los Angeles area. We will be 100% transparent here with how the funds are allocated, whether they go to our firm or another firm to help indigent clients.