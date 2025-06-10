Help Immigrants Fight Back with Legal Aid

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $1,190
Campaign funds will be received by Astral Law Group, PC
DEFENSE FOR THE DEFENSELESS!
Help Immigrants in Deportation Proceedings Get the Legal Help They Desperately Need
Every day, we speak with families terrified of losing a loved one to deportation. They’re not criminals. They’re parents, asylum seekers, LGBTQ+ youth, and longtime community members who want nothing more than to stay safe, work hard, and build a better life in the United States.
But once someone is placed in deportation proceedings—or worse, detained or already deported—the legal process becomes urgent, complex, and expensive. That’s where this mutual aid legal defense fund comes in.
Turn Your Outrage Into Meaningful Action
We are based in Los Angeles, and we know the world is watching what’s happening here. It’s more than just news to the people living through it. These are human beings, families, and lives.
We know how powerless it can feel to witness this. We know everyone wants to help. And while raising awareness has value, sharing content on social media doesn’t protect someone from deportation. It doesn’t reunite a parent with their child. It doesn’t stop a plane or win a case in court.
What does help?
A trained immigration attorney who knows how to fight.
A $1,500 retainer that opens the door to legal protection.
A community that refuses to look away.
This fund is your way to turn pain into power. Every dollar goes directly to legal representation for people who are being hunted by a broken system simply for existing.
We’ve set our initial goal at $30,000—enough to cover 20 legal retainers for 20 human beings who deserve a chance to stay, to fight, and to live without fear.
Help us make that happen. Not with hashtags. With real, tangible, life-changing support. Every dollar makes a difference and donations of all sizes are appreciated with gratitude and humility.
Whether it’s $5 or $500, your compassion and generosity are helping someone in desperate need—someone who thinks they are alone, who is praying that someone will help them.
Why Legal Help Is So Hard to Access
Immigration court representation usually requires a $10,000 legal contract, with $1,500 due up front to get started. That initial retainer covers:
• The attorney’s entry of appearance in court
• Time-sensitive emergency filings
• Review of the case and legal options
• Necessary court or USCIS fees
We do not require full payment up front. Most clients make monthly payments over time—but many simply can’t come up with that $1,500 deposit, even if their families can help later. And when they can’t get started, they face court alone. The system is not built for that.
Legal Aid Can’t Keep Up
We work with Catholic Charities, LGBTQ+ organizations, and various nonprofits supporting asylum seekers. But legal aid is overwhelmed and underfunded. In many cases, the only help people get is a webinar on how to represent themselves in court.
But immigration court is nothing like traffic court. You don’t just “figure it out.”
Who We Represent
We represent immigrants with no violent criminal history who would qualify for relief, but just need a fair chance to fight. We don’t take cases involving violent crimes—we focus on decent, hard-working people trying to stay with their families and communities—where they belong!
We Do As Much As We Can For Free
We’ve done so much pro bono work, often covering costs out of our own pockets. But even when we work for free, the government still charges:
• Filing fees
• Translation costs
• Courier and service fees
That’s what this fund is for.
Where Every Dollar Goes
Every cent you donate will go directly toward:
• Immigration court retainers for those who cannot afford the $1,500 deposit
• Filing fees and court costs
• Emergency bond or detention-related legal filings
Funds are distributed based on urgency and need, and we’ll share anonymized updates as cases are helped.
You can help someone stay with their family. You can help them fight—not alone, but with a legal advocate by their side. Please give if you’re able, and share if you’re not.
Together, we can make sure no one is left behind just because they couldn’t afford to get started.
Nominate Someone in Need of Legal Help
Do you know someone who has been detained, placed in deportation proceedings, or recently deported—but can’t afford legal representation?
You can refer them to us directly. This fund was created to help people like them—immigrants who want to fight to stay in the U.S. but are being forced to go it alone because of cost.
To nominate someone:
Please email us at lauren@astrallawgroup.com or richard@astrallawgroup.com with:
• Their full name
• Country of origin
• Current location or detention status
• A brief summary of their legal situation
• Whether they have any existing legal representation
• Contact info for the person or a trusted family member
⚠️ Important: We only represent individuals with no violent criminal history and who have a viable pathway to relief.
We prioritize:
• Families with children and individuals with disabilities
• Asylum seekers, including LGBTQ+ individuals
• Individuals recently detained or scheduled for deportation
If you’re not sure whether they qualify, reach out anyway—we’ll do our best to assess the situation or refer them to someone who can help.
Message About Campaign Organizers:
This campaign has been started by Astral Law Group, P.C., however we are working together with several non profits as well as other Immigration Law Firms in the Los Angeles area. We will be 100% transparent here with how the funds are allocated, whether they go to our firm or another firm to help indigent clients.
Keep up the good fight Lauren!!
I am a friend of Christina L and she recommended your organization. Keep fighting the good fight. May we all live to see brighter days.
Mucha fuerza!!
So proud of the work you do. Thank you
So proud of you and all the work you do for others! Thank you for fighting for the people who need it.
will share and give more when possible, thank you for your work!
F*ck ICE!!!!
June 22nd, 2025
Thank you so, so much to everyone who has donated or shared this campaign!
Many people who wanted to donate but do not use online fundraising platforms also asked us for our firm’s Zelle account, which I would post here if I could as an alternative, but it is not allowed. Please feel free to email us for the firm Zelle if you prefer that route!
In any event, between the donations raised here and those who Zelled, we have raised just about $3,000, enough to provide pro bono legal assistance with appeals and waivers for TWO HUMAN BEINGS who could not otherwise afford it!
As I said on Instagram, I know that a $30K goal probably seems high—even nuts—to a lot of people. But I’ve always been a “shoot for the moon because even if you miss, you'll land among the stars” type of person (we will ignore all of the ways in which this saying is illogical that bother my neurodivergent brain). We set it at the goal of helping 20 people with pro bono appeals and waivers, and so far we’ve raised enough to be able to help TWO!
For legal/confidentiality reasons, we can’t disclose the names of clients, but I can tell you that we are helping a working mother who is a caretaker to a U.S. citizen child with intellectual disabilities, and a husband & father who entered legally, has a USC wife and three children, who has worked and paid taxes here for over 20 years, where he is a pillar of his local community, involved with his church, and always has helped others less fortunate than himself.
Mind you, people do not have to be “perfect” to be worthy of not being illegally detained or deported without due process, however when we have limited resources to take on pro-bono cases, we have to use our judgment to help the individuals for whom it would be the most unjust and unethical to deport, and those who have the strongest cases to argue.
We will continue to share and plug this fundraiser, in the hopes of raising more so that we can help that many more people. Thank you for your kindness and generosity, please continue to share if you are so inclined.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.