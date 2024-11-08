Supporting the Kligora Family

Hello! Our sweet son Hudson, who is now 14 months old, was born at 33weeks and spent 7 long months in the hospital, 2 of those months spent in NICU and the rest of the 5 in the transitional care unit of Cook Children’s hospital. He was diagnosed early on with extreme Micrognagthia, a very small chin, and was intubated for the first two months of life. At two and a half months old he had a g-button and tracheotomy surgery done to help improve his quality of life moving forward. He is said to eventually need a corrective jaw surgery to ensure the security of a strong open upper airway. Although getting home was a huge milestone for our family, we still aren’t finished with the numerous doctor’s checkups. We live in Lubbock Texas but we still have to travel for monthly appointments back in Fort Worth. Unfortunately, the cost adds up very quickly and can be overwhelming to say the least. We are always open to support from anyone who feels led to donate to help with gas, food, and hotel stays. As Hudson’s mom I have chosen to be his full time care giver while Anthony, my husband and Hudson’s dad, works 10 hours a day outside of the home. We are both in our mid 20’s and through everything this last year has brought us through, we are still believing God to continue to move mountains for us and Hudson. As parents the biggest struggle we have finally had to come to terms in accepting is the waiting process. Most of Hudson’s life we have been told it’s going to be a waiting game, so wait we will do. As Christians we know Hudson isn’t waiting for healing but that he already has it. The waiting process ,that needs our participation, has always also required a good deal of expense in order to ensure he receives the best care available to him. Unfortunately, we as his parents can’t do this on our own. It would truly be an answer to prayer and and ease of mind to receive anything you feel led to donate to Hudson’s travel and care access, whether it’s your financial support or a 5 second prayer. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for reading our story. God Bless!!