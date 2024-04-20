Greg Rubenackers survival fund

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $3,586
Campaign funds will be received by Greg Rubenacker
I recently came out of prison and have a desire to rebuild my life as soon as possible. I’m currently at a halfway house and I will be homeless when released. I was 24 when I was arrested..my dad passed away while I was incarcerated. I lost all my savings, I have no car, no house..Please help me with expenses while I’m trying to better my life and to have a new and positive start. Thank you in advance for your contributions and prayers
May the Lord Jesus Christ bless you!
God bless you
God blessed you!
Hope the darkness will be over soon. Be strong! We love you!
I watched you this morning with Paul Preston on Agenda 21 radio
Hear you today on Agenda 21 Radio. So sorry that you have gone through such injustice! I'll be praying for you to get your life back and for your family to come alongside. God bless you.
Good luck in your future endeavors. I am very sorry for the loss of your father, and for the cruel miscarriage of justice you have experienced; you must be a very strong young man to have endured it though.
I'm so sorry this was done to you. Praying for you and for your better future. Please know you have an army in your corner.
Good luck with getting your life restarted. (So sorry about your dad.)
Iam so proud of you Hero.Absolutly A total disgrace what they did to you.Im so sorry about everything you went through .Your Father is In A much better Place God has him now
Greg, keep your faith in the goodness of others. The local Mormon Church may be able to line up some contacts for you. You are in all our prayers.
Stay strong my brother.
Dear Greg: As you travel onwards, put your hand in Jesus' and let God guide your way. It will at a minimum be interesting, I promise. Much Love as you go forward and express the grace and love of God through sharing your life. Susan
