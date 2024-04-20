Campaign Image

Greg Rubenackers survival fund

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $3,586

Campaign created by Greg Rubenacker

Campaign funds will be received by Greg Rubenacker

Greg Rubenackers survival fund

I recently came out of prison and have a desire to rebuild my life as soon as possible. I’m currently at a halfway house and I will be homeless when released. I was 24 when I was arrested..my dad passed away while I was incarcerated. I lost all my savings, I have no car, no house..Please help me with expenses while I’m trying to better my life and to have a new and positive start. Thank you in advance for your contributions and prayers 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

May the Lord Jesus Christ bless you!

Helen Wpao
$ 200.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

God bless you

Julis Leung
$ 47.00 USD
17 days ago

God blessed you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
17 days ago

Hope the darkness will be over soon. Be strong! We love you!

Phil Wong
$ 150.00 USD
17 days ago

Seth Trout
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

I watched you this morning with Paul Preston on Agenda 21 radio

Teresa Radsick
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Hear you today on Agenda 21 Radio. So sorry that you have gone through such injustice! I'll be praying for you to get your life back and for your family to come alongside. God bless you.

Laura Sutter
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Good luck in your future endeavors. I am very sorry for the loss of your father, and for the cruel miscarriage of justice you have experienced; you must be a very strong young man to have endured it though.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I'm so sorry this was done to you. Praying for you and for your better future. Please know you have an army in your corner.

Terri Gierer
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Good luck with getting your life restarted. (So sorry about your dad.)

Shari Galvez
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Ansley
$ 75.00 USD
6 months ago

Susan Sills
$ 75.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Iam so proud of you Hero.Absolutly A total disgrace what they did to you.Im so sorry about everything you went through .Your Father is In A much better Place God has him now

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Greg, keep your faith in the goodness of others. The local Mormon Church may be able to line up some contacts for you. You are in all our prayers.

Publius lll
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Stay strong my brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Dear Greg: As you travel onwards, put your hand in Jesus' and let God guide your way. It will at a minimum be interesting, I promise. Much Love as you go forward and express the grace and love of God through sharing your life. Susan

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo