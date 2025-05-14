Family of Bill Gombar Needs Your Help

Following the sudden, unexpected death of William “Bill” Gombar at his parents’ home while celebrating the 21st birthday of his oldest child Walker, neighbors have been helping his wife Laurie Jean “LJ” meet the immediate physical and financial requirements of she and their four children.

Beyond their immediate needs and compounding this tragedy, there is a significant financial burden which if it could be lifted quickly would afford the family the ability to meet their everyday needs on an ongoing basis, and, in particular, assure their ability to remain in the home cherished by Bill and his children.

Like so many single-breadwinner families trying to make ends meet on income from their dream small business, which Bill put his heart and soul and long hours into establishing while LJ home-schooled and cared for the children, including their oldest child who has special needs, there was never a lot of money to spare. Always optimistic, Bill used to say about life, “Any day I travel on a new road is a good day,” but with his passing it soon became clear that there was a roadblock on the new road his family would need to travel to achieve a manageable financial future - there is a second mortgage of approximately $50,000 with a substantially higher interest rate than the primary mortgage.

Bill always went the extra mile, first and foremost for his wife and children, but also for the rest of his family, and for his friends, his community, and his customers. In honor of Bill, will you please consider going an extra mile for the Gombar family by chipping in a donation large or small to help pay the second mortgage in full as soon as possible, allowing LJ and the children to travel at least a little easier on the tough road ahead without Husband and Dad.