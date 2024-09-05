Help Fund Sarah's SMAS Surgery

Support Sarah’s fight against SMA:- Bringing Hope to Life 2.0

Imagine suffering from continuous vomiting (food, stomach acid, intestines and even bile juice) every time you eat anything, with excruciating pain that feels like someone stabbed you over and over again in the same place, bending over in pain and unable to move, imagine that you are vomiting so much that you cannot drink a drop of water because of the ugliness of vomiting acids and the pain it causes from the inside, even your teeth have melted and decayed. Meet Sarah Abdel Aal, Sarah is a kind and caring 23-year-old girl, who started suffering from vomiting with abdominal pain in late 2022.

Over the previous two years, we were in and out of doctors’ rooms, hospitals and clinics trying to find the cause of her suffering. On April 4th 2023, we finally got our official diagnosis – Sarah has SMA Syndrome –

Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome (SMA) is a very rare condition that occurs in 0.03% of cases and is defined as compression of the third part of the duodenum between the abdominal aorta and the superior mesenteric artery.

Sarah has an obstruction which means that food is not reaching her digestive system and the superior mesenteric artery and aorta are strangling her small intestine.

In Egypt, the gold standard of surgery is called duodenojejunostomy (DJ surgery for short).

This is when a bypass is created connecting the second part of the duodenum to the jejunum. However, the compression is left in place.

A strong’s precdure is a surgery in which the ligament of Treitz is cut and the duodenum is released from under the mesenteric artery.

A surgery called Roux-en-y is a surgery in which the intestine is moved to the right side and connected to the second part of the duodenum.

Sarah’s first surgery was scheduled for April 27th 2023, she had surgery but she has not improved and is still vomiting food and has also started vomiting intestinal bile.

Then again on October 26th 2023 a second surgery was done with Two types of surgical procedures were performed with a bowel resection due to a part of the bowel dying, but she did not improve, she was still vomiting food and intestinal bile

These surgeries never solved her vomiting, pain and other symptoms.

Through research, we were connected to the world’s leading SMA specialist, Dr. Domingo Alvear. Dr. Alvear has written numerous medical papers and pioneered a surgical procedure called duodenal rotation surgery or the Alvear procedure.

This procedure completely removes the duodenum from under the compression and has a success rate of almost 100%. I contacted Dr. Alvear and he expressed his willingness to come to Egypt to help with Sarah’s surgery and teach surgeons in Egypt the Alvear procedure which will further carry on his knowledge to help other patients.

This is where I need everyone’s help.

Please help me raise the necessary funds to bring Dr. Alvear to Egypt.

This will not only help Sarah but every other SMA patient in our country.

We are truly suffering because there is no cure or any hope for us. No one should have to go through what we have been through. There are patients waiting for Dr. Alvear to find a doctor in our country so they can be treated too.

Sarah remains optimistic (even though some days are very difficult) and hopes that her story will help others.

She always thinks of others before herself.

Help us help her and other potential SMA patients with this rare disease

To donate to Sarah’s account, account number: - 431034245001

To donate on Vodafone Cash: number: - +201024526905

To donate on InstaPay: - sarahabdlall@instapay / +201092287974

Or through the website : - GiveSendGo

ادعم معركة ساره ضد متلازمة SMA:- إعادة الأمل فى الحياة ل 2.0

تخيل أنك تعاني من تقيأ مستمر (للطعام وحمض المعدة والامعاء وحتى العصارة الصفراوية ) في كل مرة تتناول فيها أي شيء ، مع ألم مبرح يشبه أن يطعنك شخص ما مرارًا وتكرارًا في نفس المكان ،أن تنحني من الألم ولا تستطيع الحركة ، تخيل أنك من كثرة التقيأ أنك لا تستطيع أن تشرب نقطه مياه فقط بسبب بشاعه تقيؤ الأحماض ولما تسببه من ألم من الداخل حتى أن أسنانك ذابت وتسوست.

تعرف على ساره عبدالعال ، ساره فتاة طيبة ومهتمة تبلغ من العمر ٢٣ عامًا، بدأت تعاني من تقيؤ مع آلام في البطن في نهايه عام 2022.

على مدار العامين السابقيين، كنا ندخل ونخرج من غرف الأطباء والمستشفيات والعيادات في محاولة للعثور على سبب معاناتها. في الرابع من أبريل 2023، أخيرًا تم معرفة تشخيصنا الرسمي – ساره تعاني من متلازمة SMA -

متلازمة الشريان المساريقي العلوي (SMA) هي مرض نادر جدًا يوجد بنسبه ٠.٠٣% يتم تعريفه على أنه ضغط على الجزء الثالث من الاثني عشر بين الشريان الأورطي البطني والشريان المساريقي العلوي.

تعاني ساره من انسداد مما يعني أن الطعام لا يصل إلى جهازها الهضمي والشريان المساريقي العلوي والشريان الأورطي يخنقان أمعائها الدقيقة.

في مصر ، يُطلق على المعيار الذهبي للجراحة

جراحة فغر الاثني عشر (جراحة DJ باختصار). يحدث هذا عندما يتم إنشاء مجازة تربط الجزء الثاني من الاثني عشر بالصائم. ومع ذلك، يتم ترك الضغط في مكانه.

و جراحه إجراء قوى ( strong precdure باختصار ) جراحه يتم قطع رباط تريز وتحرير الاثنى عشر من تحت الشريان المساريقي

وجراحة تسمى Roux-en-y ، جراحه يتم بها نقل الامعاء لجهة اليمين وتوصيلها بالجزء الثانى من الاثنى عشر

تم تحديد موعد أول عملية جراحية لساره في السابع والعشرين من أبريل 2023 ، تم عمل جراحه ولكنها لم تتحسن مازالت تتقيأ للطعام ثم أصبحت تتقيأ أيضا حمض الأمعاء بجانب تقيأها للطعام.

ثم مرة أخرى في السادس والعشرين من أكتوبر 2023 تم عمل جراحة ثانيه وتم إجراء نوعين من الإجراءات الجراحيه مع استئصال لجزء من الأمعاء ، ولكنها لم تتحسن مازالت تتقيأ الطعام وحمض الأمعاء ثم أصبحت تتقيأ حمض المعدة والعصارة الصفراويه بجانب تقيأ تقيأها للطعام وحمض الأمعاء. لم تحل هذه العمليات الجراحية تقيؤها و آلامها و باقى أعراضها أبدًا.

من خلال البحث، تم ربطنا بأهم أخصائي متلازمة الشريان المساريقي العلوي في العالم، الدكتور دومينغو ألفير.

لقد كتب الدكتور ألفير العديد من الأوراق الطبية وكان رائدًا في إجراء جراحي يسمى جراحة دوران الاثني عشر أو طريقة ألفير.

يزيل هذا الإجراء الاثني عشر تمامًا من الضغط وله معدل نجاح 100% تقريبًا. لقد تواصلت مع الدكتور ألفير وأبدى استعداده للقدوم إلى مصر للمساعدة في جراحة ساره وتعليم الجراحين في مصر إجراء ألفير. هذا هو المكان الذي أحتاج فيه إلى مساعدة الجميع. من فضلك ساعدني في جمع الأموال اللازمة لإحضار الدكتور ألفير إلى مصر .

لن يساعد هذا ساره فقط بل كل مريض آخر مصاب بمتلازمة SMA في بلدنا نحن نعانى حقا من عدم وجود علاج أو أى أمل لنا .

لا ينبغي لأحد أن يمر بما مررنا به. هناك مرضي تنتظر أن يعلم دكتور ألفير طبيبًا فى بلدنا حتى يتم معالجتهم أيضٍا .

. تظل ساره متفائلة (على الرغم من أن بعض الأيام صعبة للغاية) وتأمل أن تساعد قصتها الآخرين. إنها تفكر دائمًا في الآخرين قبل نفسها.

ساعدنا في مساعدتها ومساعدة مرضى متلازمةSMA

الآخرينومرضى متلازمة SMA المحتملين المصابين بهذا المرض النادر.

للتبرع على حساب سارة رقم الحساب :- 431034245001

للتبرع فودافون كاش على رقم :- +201024526905

للتبرع انستا باى على :- sarahabdlall@instapay /+201092287974

او من خلال الموقع :- GiveSendGo



