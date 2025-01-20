Help FourWinds

Campaign Image

Fellow C&Cers:

Please consider helping out one of our own who is in need.

Many of you may remember FourWinds who commented often on C&C.

She is a Substack author and has written hilarious posts, "Tales from the Pharmacy":

https://elhull.substack.com/

Here is her need:

https://substack.com/@fourwinds/note/c-87313549

If you have the means, please consider a donation.

“She extends her hand to the poor, Yes, she reaches out her hands to the needy.”  ‭‭Proverbs‬ ‭31‬:‭20‬ ‭


Anonymous Giver
$ 12.00 USD
59 seconds ago

Rebecca Sharp
$ 102.00 USD
3 minutes ago

Gigi Gummerson
$ 25.00 USD
3 minutes ago

Hope you get enough to fix your shower as well! Keep the faith!

Deb Hillis
$ 25.00 USD
4 minutes ago

We will be praying for you.

Covid and Coffee sister
$ 32.00 USD
8 minutes ago

May you experience the love and faithfulness of God in abundance.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 minutes ago

Fellow C&Cer here; praying for your situation Fourwinds.

Trilby
$ 20.00 USD
15 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
22 minutes ago

Wishing you better days ahead. At one point, almost 30 years ago, I was living in the basement of a school with my 3 children. Shelter and the ability to cook - at the base of the “pyramid of needs”.

Christine Hopkins
$ 25.00 USD
22 minutes ago

Keep calm and Bake on fellow warrior!

Valerie
$ 40.00 USD
24 minutes ago

I hope you can get your stove replaced!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
25 minutes ago

I hope you can get the replacement soon!

Freebird
$ 20.00 USD
27 minutes ago

God bless you with a new stove and the means to improve your situation.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
34 minutes ago

Kathleen Janoski
$ 25.00 USD
36 minutes ago

Your friends at C&C got this...

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
37 minutes ago

Lord, please bless your servant and multiply these donations, in your mighty name, amen!

Nard
$ 25.00 USD
38 minutes ago

Stay warm and go get that stove!

Renee Sommers
$ 12.00 USD
43 minutes ago

Hope this little bit helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
45 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
46 minutes ago

May the Lord show Himself mighty in meeting your every need.

Leslie Murphree
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

Praying for you & that this makes your life a bit easier God loves you & so do we

