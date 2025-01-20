Help FourWinds

Raised:
USD $713
Fellow C&Cers:
Please consider helping out one of our own who is in need.
Many of you may remember FourWinds who commented often on C&C.
She is a Substack author and has written hilarious posts, "Tales from the Pharmacy":
Here is her need:
https://substack.com/@fourwinds/note/c-87313549
If you have the means, please consider a donation.
“She extends her hand to the poor, Yes, she reaches out her hands to the needy.” Proverbs 31:20
Hope you get enough to fix your shower as well! Keep the faith!
We will be praying for you.
May you experience the love and faithfulness of God in abundance.
Fellow C&Cer here; praying for your situation Fourwinds.
Wishing you better days ahead. At one point, almost 30 years ago, I was living in the basement of a school with my 3 children. Shelter and the ability to cook - at the base of the “pyramid of needs”.
Keep calm and Bake on fellow warrior!
I hope you can get your stove replaced!
I hope you can get the replacement soon!
God bless you with a new stove and the means to improve your situation.
Your friends at C&C got this...
Lord, please bless your servant and multiply these donations, in your mighty name, amen!
Stay warm and go get that stove!
Hope this little bit helps.
May the Lord show Himself mighty in meeting your every need.
Praying for you & that this makes your life a bit easier God loves you & so do we
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.