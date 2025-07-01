Help For Kendra

Kendra has worked in social services for 43 years helping families and children. Currently, she's an independent contractor working with families in Perry County. She was a tremendous help with respite for us when things got difficult with our special needs son.

On June 15, 2025, she fell down 5 steps in her home and was unable to rise. She laid at the bottom of the steps until June 22 when friends called authorities for a wellness check. She has multiple broken ribs, a torn rotator cuff, a number of serious wounds and several bruises, abrasions and scratches. There are contusions on her lung and she has a hematoma on her eye.

When released from the hospital, she will be going to a rehabilitation nursing home. The nursing home wants $9,000.00 up front and are pushing her to sell her family home to be able to do this.

I started this Give Send Go campaign to enable her to get the care she needs without losing something so precious.