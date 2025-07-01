Help For Kendra

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $425
Kendra has worked in social services for 43 years helping families and children. Currently, she's an independent contractor working with families in Perry County. She was a tremendous help with respite for us when things got difficult with our special needs son.
On June 15, 2025, she fell down 5 steps in her home and was unable to rise. She laid at the bottom of the steps until June 22 when friends called authorities for a wellness check. She has multiple broken ribs, a torn rotator cuff, a number of serious wounds and several bruises, abrasions and scratches. There are contusions on her lung and she has a hematoma on her eye.
When released from the hospital, she will be going to a rehabilitation nursing home. The nursing home wants $9,000.00 up front and are pushing her to sell her family home to be able to do this.
I started this Give Send Go campaign to enable her to get the care she needs without losing something so precious.
Praying for her!
Kendra, so sorry to hear about your accident. You are in my thoughts.
Prayers for a complete recovery 🙏
Praying for you and your complete recovery.
