Elias Costianes Freedom Fund

Even after the release of the January 6 Hostages, there are still more people being persecuted. One of these people is Elias Costaines and although he has a Presidential Pardon, he was ordered to turn himself into federal prison on Wednesday, January 12th. He was sentenced to one year and one day for charges stemming from his J6 raid. We ask that anyone who can help with a donation, please do. We also need prayers for Elias which can be sent to him here on his page.

His new attorney will be filing motions and fighting to keep Elias free and out of prison. This fight is costly and through the last 4 years, Elias has suffered financially because of his J6 legal battle. This fund will help pay for the mounting legal bills, as well as, help him with the costs of living everyday life. We appreciate your support for Elias.

Thank you and God Bless you

2 Thessalonians Chapter 2: 10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. 11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: 12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 13 But we are bound to give thanks alway to God for you, brethren beloved of the Lord, because God hath from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth: 14 Whereunto he called you by our gospel, to the obtaining of the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ.



