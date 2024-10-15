Help Dr Kelly in West North Carolina

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $224
Kelly is a Naturopathic Doctor, and her husband is a pilot and former combat Veteran who have been helping the local communities in West North Carolina.
For unknown reasons, her husband has been placed on the Domestic Terrorist List. He and a crew have been landing their helicopter and both delivering supplies a air-evacuating people and pets out of troubled areas.
Their greatest needs:
* Warm clothing
* Gloves
* Warm hats
* Space Heaters
* Generators
* Gasoline
* Deisel
Thank you for helping! Please note that GiveSendGo will take a portion of your donation. God bless you and keep you under His protection and grace! In the Name of Jesus! Amen!
Thanks for your spirit and great work. God bless
Glad to lend a helping hand to my NC neighbors.
Praying for you. Keep fighting for the people who desperately need help.
Praying for you all, by God's grace.
