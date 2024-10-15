Campaign Image

Help Dr Kelly in West North Carolina

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $224

Campaign created by Margaret Aranda MD

Help Dr Kelly in West North Carolina

Kelly is a Naturopathic Doctor, and her husband is a pilot and former combat Veteran who have been helping the local communities in West North Carolina. 

For unknown reasons, her husband has been placed on the Domestic Terrorist List. He and a crew have been landing their helicopter and both delivering supplies a air-evacuating people and pets out of troubled areas. 

Their greatest needs: 

* Warm clothing 

* Gloves

* Warm hats

* Space Heaters 

* Generators

* Gasoline

* Deisel

Thank you for helping! Please note that GiveSendGo will take a portion of your donation. God bless you and keep you under His protection and grace! In the Name of Jesus! Amen! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thanks for your spirit and great work. God bless

Stevie Wonder The Spook
$ 24.00 USD
2 months ago

Glad to lend a helping hand to my NC neighbors.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you. Keep fighting for the people who desperately need help.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you all, by God's grace.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo