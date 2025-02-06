Donna Appel Sherman Needs Life Saving Treatments

Goal:
USD $60,000
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Whats Next Ministries
Funds Needed Urgently for Care Facility Admission!
Donna Appel Sherman is facing a life-threatening battle with advanced-stage cervical and bladder cancer, requiring treatment at a specialized Critical Care Cancer Center. A delay in entering the care center could lead to total kidney failure. As the treatment is out of network and not covered by insurance, Donna and her family urgently need financial support to access this life-saving care.
Why Your Contribution Matters:
1. A Life-Saving Opportunity: Your donation will help Donna access the urgent treatment she needs to survive and recover. Time is of the essence, and every contribution brings her closer to the care she so desperately needs.
2. Supporting a Family in Crisis: Donna’s husband, Don, has been a tireless caregiver, offering her unwavering love and support. Your generosity will ease their financial burden and provide much-needed hope during this challenging time.
3. Empowering Donna’s Mission: Donna has spent her life helping others, nurturing families, and advocating for health and wellness. By supporting her now, you’re enabling her to continue her journey of healing and empowering others.
About Donna
Donna embodies compassion, strength, and service. She is a devoted mother of two daughters and caretaker of two loyal puppies, and she radiates love and light to everyone around her. Donna has been a lifelong advocate for alternative therapies, dedicating over two decades to helping individuals, families, and global initiatives achieve health and wellness. As a health and wellness coach under "A Voice For Change" and the author of Coming Full Circle, she has empowered countless people to embrace holistic healing and natural living.
She and her husband have established a healing center on their regenerative aquaponics farm, where they raise fish, chickens, sheep, and organic produce using sustainable practices. Currently, Donna is working toward completing her Global Healing Health Coach certification under Dr. Edward Group, with a mission to inspire others to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. Echoing Hippocrates' wisdom, Donna lives by the philosophy: "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food."
Along with the farm, Donna and her husband ran a local organic soup and salad shop, serving their community with wholesome, homemade meals crafted from clean, organic ingredients. Their dedication to health and transparency earned them a prestigious “10-spoon“ designation from the Weston A. Price Foundation for their commitment to honest and nourishing food.
Regardless of size, your donation can make a monumental difference in Donna’s life. In addition to financial support, your prayers and words of encouragement mean the world to her and her family. Together, we can allow Donna to heal, recover, and continue her mission to guide, inspire, and empower others.
Please join us in supporting Donna. Let’s work together to give back to someone who has dedicated her life to helping others.
Thank you for your compassion and generosity.
February 11th, 2025
Donna Has Begun Life Saving Treatment and More Will Be Needed
In December, Donna underwent a nephrostomy at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP), a procedure that was crucial in preventing her kidneys from failing within weeks. While prepped and waiting to go into surgery, there was a two-hour delay that gave Pastor/Rabbi Jonathan Cahn to be located, and to have the opportunity to pray with us between flights, asking for God's will to be done and for Donna’s healing, so that she could fulfill her mission to help others battling life-threatening illnesses.
During the surgery, Donna's prayer group, who had been praying for her complete healing, saw the Angel Metatron watching over her, providing protection, strength, and peace. The successful, but inconvenient, nephrostomy has allowed Donna to regain strength and time to decide the best treatment plan for her and avoid long-term, intensive chemotherapy with no hope of a cure.
Currently, Donna is receiving non-invasive "Stereotactical Radiosurgery" at Dr. Gil Lederman's clinic in New York City, five days a week for seven weeks. She is also undergoing limited chemotherapy and immunotherapy once a week during this time. The commute into and out of New York City during rush hour has been exhausting, but we are incredibly grateful for the transportation support from friends and church members.
We are most thankful for your generous donations that are helping to cover the multitude of expenses. After completing treatment with Dr. Lederman, Donna will travel to receive four weeks of Patient-Centered Integrative & Alternative Cancer Treatment at the Hope4Cancer Treatment Center, located near San Diego, CA.
Upon completion of that treatment, Donna will then continue to immerse herself in a healing environment, relocating to a community of close friends, on a farm, near Greeneville, TN. The long-term goal, will be for Donna to reverse the nephrostomy, repair the affected tissues and organs, and return to a normal life. Your continued support is needed and greatly appreciated.
All donations made through this Give-Send-Go campaign go into Donna's non-profit. If you wish to make contributions directly to Donna's non-profit, or via a non-profit Christian ministry, please email us at helpdonna@flpacres.com.
Much love to each of you. May your family be blessed and safe.
Don & Donna
