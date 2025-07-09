Help Dingo!

Campaign Image

Campaign created by Jillian Caputo

Hi, my name is Dingo and I’m a 5 year old blue heeler.  On July 4th I was watching fireworks with my family.  A pit bull ran up to my mom and my new baby sister and was very threatening. I stopped him but he bit me but I’m recovering well now.  The other dog’s owner fled and my mom took me to the emergency vet.  The vet was able to save my ear but now my mom has a big bill to pay.  Please help me by donating if you’re able to. Thanks so much for all the support.  

