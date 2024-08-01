Support David and Jamie's Journey to Serve Syrian

Our Journey to Jordan:

Greetings, we are the Choi Family, and we feel called by God to serve the Syrian refugees residing in the Zaatari refugee camp, Jordan. Our journey to this decision has been guided by prayer and discernment, acknowledging the urgent need for support in this region, which has been home to 78,000 displaced souls for over a decade. Despite the global shifts in attention due to other conflicts and disasters, the needs in Zaatari remain acute and ever-present.

Why Zaatari?



Zaatari represents one of the largest Syrian refugee camps in the world. After ten years of displacement due to the Syrian civil war, the initial surge of international support has waned, yet the daily struggles of these refugees have not diminished. As global focus shifts to other crises, the people of Zaatari continue to face immense challenges in their day-to-day lives.

Our Mission:

Our mission is to provide educational support, sustainable living solutions, and pastoral care to enhance the quality of life for those in Zaatari. We plan to reside near the camp, sharing proximity and life with those we serve. This location allows us to be directly involved in the community’s daily realities, offering support and hope through our presence and actions.

Immediate Needs:

The facility near Zaatari that we will be using is still under-equipped, lacking basic amenities such as consistent electricity and adequate heating and cooling systems, which are essential for the harsh desert climate. Additionally, as we plan to homeschool our children, we need to secure educational materials and create a conducive learning environment for them.

Our Contribution:

While we are committed to using our own resources to aid the camp's school facilities, our personal funds are limited and will soon be insufficient to cover the growing needs. Thus, we are reaching out for your support to help us set up a sustainable living and working environment that can serve both our family and the community effectively.

How You Can Help:

By supporting our family, you are directly impacting the lives of those in the Zaatari camp. Your donations will help us:

Install necessary solar panels and air conditioning units to combat the extreme weather conditions.

Provide essential schooling materials for both the refugee children and our own.

Secure basic living necessities that ensure we can maintain our focus on serving the community without undue hardship.

Gratitude and Updates:

We are immensely grateful for any support you can provide, be it financial, spiritual, or through sharing our story. We pledge to keep all our supporters updated through regular newsletters, ensuring transparency and showing the tangible impacts of your contributions.

This mission is not just ours but a collective effort that includes every supporter and donor. Together, we can bring lasting change and hope to a community that has faced immense hardship yet shows incredible resilience. Join us in making a difference in the lives of the Syrian refugees in Zaatari.

We will be sharing regular updates on our ministry and life in Jordan through newsletters. If you would like to receive these updates, please let us know your preferred contact information.