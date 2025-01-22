Needing Some Help

Dear Family and Friends,





I hope you are doing well. As many of you know, I made the exciting move to Fort Worth, Texas, to pursue my dream of earning a Master's Degree in Nutrition and Dietetics at Texas Christian University. My ultimate goal is to become a Registered Dietitian (RD) and a Certified Specialist in Sports Dietetics (CSSD), helping others lead healthier, happier lives.

However, I’ve recently found myself facing an unexpected challenge: I currently don’t have transportation, which has made it incredibly difficult to balance school, work, and daily life.

I’m reaching out with humility and hope to ask for your help. I’m working toward purchasing a reliable vehicle that will allow me to commute to school, internships, and work. If you’re in a position to contribute, no matter how small, it would mean the world to me.

I completely understand if helping isn’t possible right now—times are tough for many of us. Even sharing my story with others who might be able to lend a hand would make a difference.

Swallowing my pride and asking for help isn’t easy, but I’ve learned that sometimes we can’t achieve our dreams alone. Thank you for taking the time to read this, and thank you in advance for any support, whether it’s a donation, a share, or even words of encouragement. Your kindness will not be forgotten.





With gratitude and love,

Chad