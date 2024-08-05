Help Carolyn Victory, wife and mother, beat cancer

In June 2024, my dear friend, Carolyn Victory, told me the devastating news that she was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer. She’s had her share of health issues, her health easily compromised with a sensitive immune system. However this diagnosis came out of nowhere. She wound up in two different emergency rooms within a week, in two different states as she was traveling to pick her son up in June! The first emergency room missed the blockage, the second one (at home) didn’t. She was admitted immediately to have an emergency colostomy for bowel obstruction (stage 4) and after eight days of hospitalization, her battle with cancer began.

Carolyn is a devoted wife, loving mother, and the most loyal friend you could ever have. She embodies a strong unwavering faith and resilience in her devotion to God. A devout Catholic, she prays multiple times a day, feeling restless if she doesn’t make it to a church where she finds comfort, where she feels it’s quiet and peaceful to pray. That's where she feels closest to God. Even as she’s fighting cancer, she still feels compelled to physically go to pray at a church if she can. Despite the diagnosis, she feels a sense of peace, knowing that, above all, God is in control.

Not wanting to lose quality of life, Carolyn decided against chemotherapy, with only a 2% chance of it being effective. Instead, she has chosen a holistic, naturopathic cancer treatment approach. Her functional medicine doctor is having her look into a Doctor in Florida who has a reputable record in treating patients with very advanced cancers. It would require four months of treatments, which would cost about $80,000 (which doesn’t include travel, follow-up or lodging). Insurance will not cover these types of treatments, and up until now, they’ve currently already paid thousands out of pocket. In addition, Carolyn’s immune system has become especially more sensitive to environmental factors. She will need to find a place, either a hotel or apartment (sterile) for her time there. She knows several people that have reached remission by taking the holistic route. Please pray that her remission can be attained.

The focus of this fundraiser is to help alleviate her and her family’s burdens. Her needs are dire, as her cancer was discovered quite late, and has progressed so far along. Having the generosity of support through prayers, along with donations, will aid in her medical costs and overall healing process. Her cancer has been a financial and emotional strain on her family. Your donation, no matter the size, will make a tangible difference in her life and alleviate the financial strains that accompany her medical and other needs for recovery. Carolyn would be thrilled with prayers! Be generous with prayers of strength, energy, peace, comfort, healing, and wisdom not only for herself, but also for her family as this diagnosis has brought a devastating blow to their lives. She’s facing a difficult medical journey with many external complications. Your prayers are invaluable to her, please share to network for more prayers. Thank you and God bless!





“Praise be to the LORD, for he has heard my cry for mercy.

The LORD is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me.

My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him.

The LORD is the strength of his people, a fortress of salvation for his anointed one.”

-Psalms 28:6-8





“So we say with confidence, ‘the LORD is my helper; I will not be afraid’.”

-Hebrews 13:6





“Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above yourselves. Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the LORD. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with God’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.”

-Romans 12:9-13



