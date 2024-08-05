Help Carolyn Victory, wife and mother, beat cancer

Goal:
USD $80,000
Raised:
USD $8,176
In June 2024, my dear friend, Carolyn Victory, told me the devastating news that she was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer. She’s had her share of health issues, her health easily compromised with a sensitive immune system. However this diagnosis came out of nowhere. She wound up in two different emergency rooms within a week, in two different states as she was traveling to pick her son up in June! The first emergency room missed the blockage, the second one (at home) didn’t. She was admitted immediately to have an emergency colostomy for bowel obstruction (stage 4) and after eight days of hospitalization, her battle with cancer began.
Carolyn is a devoted wife, loving mother, and the most loyal friend you could ever have. She embodies a strong unwavering faith and resilience in her devotion to God. A devout Catholic, she prays multiple times a day, feeling restless if she doesn’t make it to a church where she finds comfort, where she feels it’s quiet and peaceful to pray. That's where she feels closest to God. Even as she’s fighting cancer, she still feels compelled to physically go to pray at a church if she can. Despite the diagnosis, she feels a sense of peace, knowing that, above all, God is in control.
Not wanting to lose quality of life, Carolyn decided against chemotherapy, with only a 2% chance of it being effective. Instead, she has chosen a holistic, naturopathic cancer treatment approach. Her functional medicine doctor is having her look into a Doctor in Florida who has a reputable record in treating patients with very advanced cancers. It would require four months of treatments, which would cost about $80,000 (which doesn’t include travel, follow-up or lodging). Insurance will not cover these types of treatments, and up until now, they’ve currently already paid thousands out of pocket. In addition, Carolyn’s immune system has become especially more sensitive to environmental factors. She will need to find a place, either a hotel or apartment (sterile) for her time there. She knows several people that have reached remission by taking the holistic route. Please pray that her remission can be attained.
The focus of this fundraiser is to help alleviate her and her family’s burdens. Her needs are dire, as her cancer was discovered quite late, and has progressed so far along. Having the generosity of support through prayers, along with donations, will aid in her medical costs and overall healing process. Her cancer has been a financial and emotional strain on her family. Your donation, no matter the size, will make a tangible difference in her life and alleviate the financial strains that accompany her medical and other needs for recovery. Carolyn would be thrilled with prayers! Be generous with prayers of strength, energy, peace, comfort, healing, and wisdom not only for herself, but also for her family as this diagnosis has brought a devastating blow to their lives. She’s facing a difficult medical journey with many external complications. Your prayers are invaluable to her, please share to network for more prayers. Thank you and God bless!
“Praise be to the LORD, for he has heard my cry for mercy.
The LORD is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me.
My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him.
The LORD is the strength of his people, a fortress of salvation for his anointed one.”
-Psalms 28:6-8
“So we say with confidence, ‘the LORD is my helper; I will not be afraid’.”
-Hebrews 13:6
“Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above yourselves. Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the LORD. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with God’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.”
-Romans 12:9-13
Praying for you and your family ... Blessed Christmas! May Our Lady Help you!
Praying for you dear friend!
Salve Maria Caroline! Your in my prayers. M
I have been praying prayers for the sick for you since Mr. John, your brother, shared the news at the academy grotto back in June. You and your family will remain in my prayers. St. Raphael, heal Mrs. Victory as you healed Tobias.
Praying for your healing through St. Padre Pio and Our Lady’s intercession and may Our Lord grant you strength in this time of suffering.
Prayers for healing!
Dear Mrs. Victory, Salve Maria! This is from me and my mother. We are praying earnestly for you and your condition. She sends her warmest regards and is offering daily prayers for you and your family. The staff of the St. Louis de Montfort Academy and I offer daily rosaries and communions for you as well. May Our Lady bless you and guide you through your suffering. St. Jacinta, pray for us!
We are praying for your complete recovery every day!
Praying for complete healing!
Praying to Our Lady, Health of the Sick.
God is with you! Keep in My prayers
A time of trouble is often the harbinger of a great grace. It is always a sign of God's love, sent to purify and strengthen our souls, to shorten our purgatory, to earn for us a higher place in heaven. Sacred Heart of Jesus, we place our trust in Thee.
Sending our love and prayers, support and sadness for your sufferings and asking for a quick and complete miraculous healing. ❤️🙏💐
December 23rd, 2024
The following is Carolyn’s updates:
Merry Christmas to all of you! Sorry it has been so long since I posted an update. As we prepare to celebrate the birth of Christ, I am reminded of the generosity of the people who have been so kind to me. There are several dozens of St. Nicholas's, who in the nick of time, have come through to show me the love God has for each one of us. To teach me to trust Him and know that He is the one in charge. When the world ceases to have solutions, God is the only place to turn. His people represent His love and each one of you have done that for me. Gratitude overflows. Heartfelt thanks to all!
It has been a roller coaster. Wanted everyone to know that I'm still alive, though not quite sure what my status is. I went to a clinic near Chicago for four weeks. Unfortunately, when I got back, I was much worse. Still trying to regain the progress I made when I was putting my health program together myself. It's exhausting and I'm afraid I'm not doing as good a job as I was. Other stressors in my life continue. Stressors that led to the development of this disease to begin with.
I didn't post this before because we had been dealing with a problem with our house for three years and were so baffled by. Knowing that it was causing health problems but being in the dark about how to remedy it. It wasn't only me that was sick. My son was also sick. Doctors could not find out what the problem was for years. We finally tested the house for mold. It was high for several deadly strains. We decided to do a remediation. Insurance doesn't cover mold. Sadly, we didn't think we could live elsewhere while we remediated for financial reasons. I'm sure this contributed to my cancer.
Also, the stress of finding contractors who actually know what they are doing, i.e. almost no one has a clue. We tore out carpeting, had the basement waterproofed and had to change all the insulation in the attic. The cabinets in the kitchen also had to be torn out, as there had been a leak from the garbage disposal. (No, I didn't get a kitchen renovation. The 30 year old cabinets went back because of cost.) Even after all that work, we were still smelling something. In March, we found that we had natural gas leaks, one of them on the newly installed furnace. We thought they were fixed. When I was in Chicago, I had my husband call the gas company, just to make sure we weren't still dealing with this. They found not one, not two, but FIVE gas leaks. Everyone kept telling me that the carbon monoxide detector would have gone off but that is not true. Natural gas does not trip the carbon monoxide detector.
I am grateful that this problem seems to be completely fixed now. It's a miracle we're not all dead. The expense and stress has taken its toll. We are still in the process of needing to do something called small particle cleaning because mold leaves behind toxins, whether dead or alive. The house is still looking like a construction zone.
I am having a Mass said for everyone who has helped out this year, whether spiritually, financially or otherwise.
Prayers for a blessed Christmas season! I hope everyone is well and experiencing the Peace that comes from the promises of Our Savior -- a peace that the world can not give.
Carolyn Victory
August 30th, 2024
Thank you for your patience in receiving updates on Carolyn’s progress!
Snippet of her email to me:
“The treatments helped with my energy. And also I have good news— always a plus. I'm still tired though... I need to go to church with the energy I still have. Love, hugs.”
“To my dear friends old and new; the ones I know and the ones I don’t:
Words are failing as I try to think of ways to express my gratitude to all of you for your kindness, prayers and financial support. It is humbling to be in a position to receive help like this. My heart is touched to tears. When Linda first created this website for me and people began to reach out and help, I began to cry. I am not someone who cries often, almost never. I had a sense of grief and gratitude, surrender, acceptance and relief, all at the same time. Without the prayers and support, I don’t know that I would have the courage to go through this ordeal. There were a few days in the hospital when I didn’t know if I would make it.
When I had my emergency, we had already been experiencing a significant number of challenges too complicated to explain here. Since I am a fan of St. Francis of Assisi, I would say that I was already blessed with his description of “perfect joy.” Then I had to have invasive surgery and was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. I know that God has a good reason for all of this because He sees what I can not. However, it doesn’t mean any of it has been easy. When I see the kindness of my friends, I can truly say that I see it as the hand of God, teaching me to trust in Him.
I began alternative therapies in the beginning of July, the first being a series of evaluations and treatments at a naturopathic clinic. When I was first evaluated, I was told that they had never seen a patient so depleted. We worked on it for five days. I did not show much progress. It was depressing.
Perseveringly, I continued a demanding routine of supplements, medications, IV therapy, homeopathy, detox baths, etc. Monday, I went over bloodwork with my functional medicine doctor. She was amazed at the extent of the improvements. While the tumor markers are still extremely high, this did not look like the labs of a stage four cancer patient.
Wednesday, I visited my naturopath again. He has a technology that assesses the nervous system and its ability to heal. This was one of the most amazing turnarounds he had ever seen in a short amount of time. My nervous system has done about 25% of the healing it needs to do to be able to heal from this cancer.
My functional medicine doctor advised me not to pursue the clinic in Florida. She had a patient who went there and reported that while the cancer doctor I would see at that clinic is legendary, the clinic is dirty and poorly run.
At this time, my care team and I are sitting tight with what we are doing, ramping up some of the medications and seeing where things go in the next month or so. If I am still on track, I may just be piecing my treatment together a la carte. It would be nice to go to a clinic where I don’t have to drive to each therapy separately, but right now, it seems the best choice. If the tumor doesn’t shrink significantly in the next months, I can consider some clinics in California or Mexico.
Many, many thanks to all of you who are thinking and praying for me and my family. I keep you all in my prayers daily. God bless you all!”
Thank you to everyone who has been praying, sharing, and financially supporting Carolyn! It means more than you know. Her family and friends thank you from the bottom of their hearts.
She’s been so incredibly focused and positive, optimistic that she has a fighting chance to overcome such a trial. Please have in your hearts that: Every dollar donated supports her chance. Every prayer gives her strength and peace. Every share of her journey spreads her story which multiplies her hope.
Truly, it’s all meaningful and valuable to her. Please continue to help her with her fight, and don’t stop praying for her. Thank you and God Bless you all!
Psalm 23
“The LORD is my shepherd, I lack nothing.
He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul.
He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake.
Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.
You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies.
You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.”
Psalms 23:1-6 NIV
