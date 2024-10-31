Candace Owens vs Australian Immigration Minister

Note: This fundraiser was set up by a sponsor of the tour, Joel Jammal, with the approval of Candace Owens (Ms Farmer) and the Candace Owens' tour promoter for the purpose of covering Candace Owens' legal fees.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Context & Legal Arguments:

Candace Owens (Ms. Farmer) has been blocked from entering Australia for a speaking tour – we must pressure Australian Immigration Minister Tony Burke to reinstate Candace’s visa.

Our campaign is aimed at supporting Ms. Farmer’s legal challenge against the refusal of her visa to visit Australia. The refusal, issued by the Minister for Home Affairs, Mr. Tony Burke, raises serious concerns about fairness and bias in the decision-making process. Here’s a summary of our legal case and the key arguments supporting it:

1. Bias and Lack of Fairness: We argue that Mr. Burke acted with clear bias against Ms. Farmer. Before Ms. Farmer even submitted her visa application, Mr. Burke publicly mocked her potential visit, making comments that suggested he had already decided to refuse her entry. This was a concerning breach of impartiality. Normally, visa applications are assessed by junior officials, but Mr. Burke took it upon himself to handle Ms. Farmer’s case and made public statements reinforcing his intention to reject her application. This pattern of behaviour indicates that he did not approach the case fairly or neutrally.

2. Improper Purpose and Media Influence: Mr. Burke’s decision-making seems to have been driven more by public opinion than by Ms. Farmer’s actual character and qualifications. His statements to the media, which included unproven and damaging allegations about Ms. Farmer, appear to be aimed at ingratiating himself with the public rather than making an impartial decision. He linked her to controversial events without evidence and cited her potential to “incite discord,” despite her record as an international speaker who has presented her views in numerous countries without incident.

3. Legal Unreasonableness and Flawed Conclusions: Mr. Burke’s decision lacks a factual foundation and contains errors of law. His reasoning was irrational and failed to meet the standards required by law. Ms. Farmer passes the “character test,” which is a key requirement for visa approval. Even if the Minister’s concerns were valid, Ms. Farmer’s background and global reputation as a speaker support a discretionary decision in her favour. She has spoken in countries around the world without creating disturbances, showing that the claims about her causing “discord” are baseless.

4. Request for Fair Review: Given Mr. Burke’s clear bias and improper conduct, we believe he should step down from reviewing Ms. Farmer’s application further. We are asking for another authorized official to consider her application impartially. If no one else has this authority, we ask for arrangements with the Governor-General to reassign it.

Our campaign seeks to ensure that Ms. Farmer is given a fair and unbiased opportunity to enter Australia. The legal fund will support her case to uphold transparency, impartiality, and integrity in Australia’s visa process, a cause that affects anyone who values justice and fairness. Candace & her tour will be fighting this.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

How Can You Help?

By donating to this fund you are directly supporting Candace's case to appeal before the courts the Australian Immigration Minister to approve Candace Owens’ visa application.

It would be impossible to claim that Owens poses a threat to the country in any way aside from presenting viewpoints that contradict what officials wish their citizens to believe, and this kind of "discord” is exactly what they are afraid of.

Allowing people to hear differing viewpoints and think for themselves could lead to a rejection of the mainstream lies they have been fed, and thus Owens presents a threat to those in power.

Sign our petition to tell Australian officials to allow Candace Owens into their country here - https://lifepetitions.com/petition/candaceowens

Share this fundraise to help get the word out.

Thank you everyone in advance for your support of all kinds!