Supporting Tom BULL Hill

Tom "Bull" Hill

...would never ask

In the Spring of 2018, an unlikely hero emerged in the Florida Keys.

A man that would NEVER let you call him HERO.

A retired firefighter that would show us all what it means to “never give up.”

A brother “set on fire” because he lost two of his closest friends to CANCER.





(In Honor of Brother Firefighters: Shakey and JP)





A warrior on a mission, with a vision and an unmatched GRIT,

and an UNSHAKEABLE RESOLVE to tackle what was nearly 2 decades of inexcusable

stagnation in our State Capitol on the issue of

Firefighter Cancer Presumption.





He set out on his own, with 1 back pack and only these words in his mind…

“JUST WALK!”

No Support / No Plan / No Funding / No Companions

“JUST WALK”





Leaving Key West and heading north by faith, over the next 50 days, THIS BULL ended up sticking his horns in the backsides of apathetic State Law Makers with a history of not standing for our firefighters for decades; finally opening up the dialogue and facilitating long needed reform, tangible benefits and protections for our Florida Firefighters.





There’s not a person in our Florida fire service culture, that has enough time on the job, that has not

heard of Tom “Bull” Hill.





This Orange County Fire Rescue retiree did what would seem the impossible.

He WALKED, singularly focused, for over 700 miles from Key West to Tallahassee.

In his tail winds arose 1000’s of firefighters, families and friends from across the state that walked, locking arms with him to finally bring the desperately needed attention.

That attention was to the GLARING disparity that firefighters stricken with cancer in Florida were not being recognized in the same way as in other states, even other countries, with respect to career-related cancer support and benefits.

Because of his willingness to walk, to speak, to pray, to preach and when necessary TO ROAR with admonition we, the Florida Fire Service, finally had the momentum to push our Florida Law Makers to a unanimous vote of YES.

NOW 21 DIFFERENT CANCERS ARE COVERED

for firefighters under the Florida Bill.

Rest Assured: There are many other people and organizations to thank for this monumental

achievement finalized July 1, 2019,

but BULL, without a doubt, created the needed momentum.

Just one of the many news articles from 2018 featuring the words of Dr. Erin Kobetz’s of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Miami about the importance of Bull's Walk.

LINK: In the News: Firefighter Walks Entire State for Cancer Awareness

RIPPLE EFFECT - FOR THE NEXT 5 YEARS - Firefighters, First Responders and other Fire Departments throughout Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky reached out to Bull beaconing his assistance with honor walks throughout those regions. These walks were supportive of the firefighter cancer awareness and losses but became much more healing for those struggling with PTSD and gathering to remember those first responders lost to suicide and other LODDs.

One such powerful walk started on Highway 17 in Florida, moved through Savana into South Carolina and ended powerfully and reverently at the Charleston 9’s Memorial. A memorial to the lives of 9 firefighters lost in a tragic commercial structure fire on June 18, 2007.



During this period of time, Bull freely gave $1000’s of his own finances to personally help those in need. He also founded, personally funded and led the 501c3 organization - The Firehood Foundation to new heights assisting 100’s of firefighters / first responders and elevating the conversation of firefighter suicide prevention.



NOW ITS OUR TURN…. BULL HAS CANCER !



This is NOT the brother we leave in-need. Again, he would never ask and didn't .

Committing to years of support for firefighters here in our Florida; he walked for 5 more years for collectively 2000 miles in multiple states for first responder mental wellness & firefighter cancer awareness.



All for OTHERS - NOT for himself.

These last 5 years have taken an ENORMOUS toll on BULL.

Tom is hurting physically, mentally, spiritually and financially.

THE TOLL - SIX YEARS OF IMPACT:



THE STROKE - October 2018

We all watched in only 6 months after the immensely successful 700 mile walk to Tallahassee, Bull suffered a serious stroke that would have left most people wheelchair bound. NOT BULL - we watched in awe as he FOUGHT through all of it and astoundingly regain his life and mobility back. Through 6 months of intense work outs, regimented therapy and his typical never-quit mentality he re-gained nearly 90% of his right side use, speech and swallowing. So much so, that this successful self-help would allow him to continue on his Honor Walks throughout Florida and into other states that needed Bull’s Lift.

THE SPINE (spinal stenosis and damaged disks) - 2015-2025

Thoracic / Lumbar - his spinal canal is narrowing creating multi level nerve compression.

Not many would know from his tenacity and commitment for the laborious work he has done. For a decade he has suffered through debilitating back pain and degenerative damage to his spine - we’re quite sure the 2000 miles of Honor Walks all done in his late 50’s / early 60’s have added to this toll. He’s due for a serious surgery coming in April of 2025.



THE FINANCIAL STORM - Hurricane Ian 2022

His Home: the massive wind fields of Hurricane Ian ripped a hole in the side of the boat and creating unlivable damage to the interior of his houseboat / his only residence. A small rallying group of active and retired firefighter friends contributed invaluable labor, skills, and experience - as well as some limited funds covering a portion of the expenses to help over the next few months while Bull was undergoing treatment for PTSD. The damage to his home and inability to address as it sat dormant, created a more costly and complete renovation need to make it once again habitable. The cost to Bull’s retirement for the repairs and the expense of a economy hotel for 6 months while displaced was over $50,000.

His Personal Vehicles: As if this wasn’t enough, during this same time frame, both his vehicles broke down to a combined tune of $25,000.

The Brain (Post Traumatic) Injury - 2022-2024



Tom has been afflicted with balance issues, brain fog, dizziness and depression and certainly grateful to the benevolent offer Jacksonville Brain Clinic when a trial on Military Vets was extended to him as a first responder. Bull was evaluated and treated for months for on going issues related to PTSD and it’s what has motivated him over the years to advocate for those from “The Firehood” (as he would call it) that are fighting these same issues. The cost of this treatment, some of which was covered, was $350 to $800 a month. He attributes these efforts with saving his life and helping to continue moving forward.

The Heart - October to December 2024

Dizzy and suffering from sudden labored breathing, Bull drove himself to the hospital. He was suffering from tachycardia and congestive heart failure and was found in uncontrolled Atrial Fibrillation. He spent two weeks in the hospital and was cardioverted to correct the arrhythmia. He wore a LifeVest for 60 days after being released in case he needed to be shocked to save his life. HE WAS UNINSURED during this time and was completely out of pocket. The medical bills were astronomical.

GALL BLADDER SURGERY - November 2024



After finally getting back on insurance (Medicare and a costly supplement). Bull underwent emergency surgery for this.

ANOTHER Mini Stroke - January 2025

At the start of this year (2025) Bull suffered a mini stroke that affected the same right side strength & mobility. An estimated 50% of the gains he had realized back in the aftermath of the 2018 stroke have been lost.

NOW CANCER - March of 2025



1. Mass on Right Kidney 2. Enlarged Prostate

Bull was diagnosed with a cancerous Kidney Mass (Stage 2 Renal Cell Carcinoma) and within two weeks of that they discovered a suspiciously enlarged prostate. He starts treatment in May for the Kidney Cancer and we are waiting on results regarding the prostate sonogram. There is another test upcoming on April 10.

The FINANCIAL TOLL



Sadly, Tom has quietly faced almost all of this alone. As you might imagine, his “retirement” funds have been decimated - close to $200,000 on all of the medical treatment and unexpected expenses. He’s resorted to medicare and a costly supplement insurance as he was sadly unable to afford to stay on Orange County Fire Rescue’s medical insurance. And the diagnosis occurring within the 10 retirement years, now the very benefits that he fought for successfully for 1000’s of Florida firefighters that would have been a huge help, are not accessible.





HOW CAN YOU HELP ?





PLEASE DONATE:

If you know Tom “Bull" Hill and his unmatched fire service impact - I’m asking for you to JOIN THE $500.00 TEAM - Can you donate $500.00?

Of course we will be happy with any donation $50.00 / $100.00 / $250.00, but the years of commitment this man has freely invested - if there was ever a man worthy of being made whole - it would be Tom Hill. Every dollar raised will go directly to Tom Bull Hill for his personal use to pay down debt, personal medical expenses and help build back some of his retirement fund. The monies raised are directly for BULL.

PLEASE SHARE:

We are asking that you share this request with everyone and please do it with a PERSONAL message of support. Let the people you share this with KNOW that you are in full support and would love for them to seriously consider donating and joining this effort.

PLEASE PRAY - BE INVOLVED:

We sincerely join each of you in praying for a full recovery on every single issue that Bull is facing. He has a road ahead of him, but he’s VERY familiar with asphalt and mile markers. He’s championed for others and himself. I know he has what it takes to be successful. We will show him that support as he crosses each of the finish lines ahead of him.

Stay Tuned / Stay Supportive / Stay Involved - Thank you!

