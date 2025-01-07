Brian Mock J6 Support

Brian was arrested in 2001 for his involvement in the events at the US Capitol on Jan 6. He was held pretrial in the DC Gulag for 1 year. He spent almost two years on pretrial release fighting his case. He was found guilty on several charges and sentenced to 33 months in prison. He was recently released and is attempting to readjust to his new life.

The results of this process has been devastating for Brian and his family. He has lost virtually everything including his job, home, fiance, family, pets, friends, most of his possessions and close to a million dollars in costs, lost wages, etc.

Brian is a single father of 4 boys. He owns a small landscape company in the Twin Cities area. At this time, he has no permanent residence and has been virtually financially destroyed. Any help at this point is desperately needed and appreciated more than you can imagine.

A light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it. -John 1:6