Support Bob Munday's battle with colorectal cancer

Goal:
CAD $30,000
Raised:
CAD $19,536
Campaign funds will be received by Bob and Melissa Munday
Help Support Bob Munday & His Family
Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Munday, is facing the toughest battle of his life. Diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer, Bob has shown incredible strength and resilience, but as he fights this illness, the burden on his family—his loving wife, Melissa (Missy) and their son and daughter, Ashton and Sadie, has been immense.
Bob has been a long-time, beloved member of our Costco family, known for his warm smile and selfless dedication. He’s not only a valued team member but a true friend to many. We started this fund to help relieve some of the financial stress on his family, as medical bills and day-to-day expenses continue to add up.
Any contribution, big or small, will make a meaningful difference for Bob and his family during this challenging time. Let’s rally together to support Bob, just as he’s supported so many of us over the years. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.
Dear Lord, I lift up Bob Munday to You as he battles cancer. Please bring healing, strength, and peace to him and his family. Guide his medical team and provide for all his needs. Surround him with Your love and hope. In Jesus’ name, I pray Amen
Hugs and Loves
Much love to the Munday family
We hope and pray you will get better, Bob. With Love, Gudeta/Mulu and family.
Thinking of you Bob, and manifesting your recovery ❤️🩹
Much love and strength to you all.
My heartfelt wishes for health, love and warm healing for you all. You are missed darling Missy.
Sending all my love
I wish strength for you, your family and loved ones and hope you have some moments of lightness inbetween the hard ones.
Sending our love, strength and support to you all.
Dear Bob, time like this must be tough for you and your family. You are their strength and so as you to them. Just bear in mind a lot of people that knows you care and are thinking of you... Be positive that you will get over this trials. My husband and I wish you well, Janith and Eric.
So happy to hear the update and Vit C etc ! So happy you have brilliant angels around you leading you to the best care & healing. Love to you all from down South.
Thinking of you in your time of need
Bob, I'm so glad you're getting good care. I'm still pulling for you and all of team Munday.
December 14th, 2024
Bob had a difficult time getting through this, but gave us his blessing to post it: An Audio Message from Bob. ❤️
December 14th, 2024
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.