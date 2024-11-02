Support Bob Munday's battle with colorectal cancer

Help Support Bob Munday & His Family





Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Munday, is facing the toughest battle of his life. Diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer, Bob has shown incredible strength and resilience, but as he fights this illness, the burden on his family—his loving wife, Melissa (Missy) and their son and daughter, Ashton and Sadie, has been immense.





Bob has been a long-time, beloved member of our Costco family, known for his warm smile and selfless dedication. He’s not only a valued team member but a true friend to many. We started this fund to help relieve some of the financial stress on his family, as medical bills and day-to-day expenses continue to add up.





Any contribution, big or small, will make a meaningful difference for Bob and his family during this challenging time. Let’s rally together to support Bob, just as he’s supported so many of us over the years. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.