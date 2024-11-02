Campaign Image

Support Bob Munday's battle with colorectal cancer

Goal:

 CAD $30,000

Raised:

 CAD $19,536

Campaign created by Val Pirie

Campaign funds will be received by Bob and Melissa Munday

Help Support Bob Munday & His Family


Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Munday, is facing the toughest battle of his life. Diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer, Bob has shown incredible strength and resilience, but as he fights this illness, the burden on his family—his loving wife, Melissa (Missy) and their son and daughter, Ashton and Sadie, has been immense.


Bob has been a long-time, beloved member of our Costco family, known for his warm smile and selfless dedication. He’s not only a valued team member but a true friend to many. We started this fund to help relieve some of the financial stress on his family, as medical bills and day-to-day expenses continue to add up.


Any contribution, big or small, will make a meaningful difference for Bob and his family during this challenging time. Let’s rally together to support Bob, just as he’s supported so many of us over the years. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.

Karalee McQuary
$ 25.00 CAD
11 days ago

Gil Mcquary
$ 30.00 CAD
11 days ago

Dear Lord, I lift up Bob Munday to You as he battles cancer. Please bring healing, strength, and peace to him and his family. Guide his medical team and provide for all his needs. Surround him with Your love and hope. In Jesus’ name, I pray Amen

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
11 days ago

Greg R
$ 25.00 CAD
11 days ago

Rita Lane
$ 50.00 CAD
20 days ago

Hugs and Loves

Katie Sawyer
$ 50.00 CAD
20 days ago

Much love to the Munday family

Gudeta & Mulu Bulcha
$ 200.00 CAD
21 days ago

We hope and pray you will get better, Bob. With Love, Gudeta/Mulu and family.

Angela Lydyniuk
$ 50.00 CAD
22 days ago

Thinking of you Bob, and manifesting your recovery ❤️‍🩹

Rebecca Gould
$ 100.00 CAD
26 days ago

Much love and strength to you all.

LadyTam
$ 72.00 CAD
27 days ago

My heartfelt wishes for health, love and warm healing for you all. You are missed darling Missy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
28 days ago

Belinda kehoe
$ 7.00 CAD
28 days ago

Mindy Lacefield
$ 100.00 CAD
28 days ago

Sending all my love

Brianoneism
$ 50.00 CAD
29 days ago

Angela Ho
$ 30.00 CAD
29 days ago

I wish strength for you, your family and loved ones and hope you have some moments of lightness inbetween the hard ones.

Kitschyfloss
$ 20.00 CAD
29 days ago

Sending our love, strength and support to you all.

Janith + Eric
$ 200.00 CAD
30 days ago

Dear Bob, time like this must be tough for you and your family. You are their strength and so as you to them. Just bear in mind a lot of people that knows you care and are thinking of you... Be positive that you will get over this trials. My husband and I wish you well, Janith and Eric.

Starfish
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

So happy to hear the update and Vit C etc ! So happy you have brilliant angels around you leading you to the best care & healing. Love to you all from down South.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thinking of you in your time of need

Mike W Tire Shop Santa
$ 40.00 CAD
1 month ago

Bob, I'm so glad you're getting good care. I'm still pulling for you and all of team Munday.

Update #2 - An Audio Message from Bob

December 14th, 2024

Bob had a difficult time getting through this, but gave us his blessing to post it: An Audio Message from Bob. ❤️

Long-Overdue Update #1

December 14th, 2024

Thanks 100% to the outpouring of generosity from work buddies, childhood friends, old bandmates, chatroom pals from decades past, the Instagram art scene, and cherished family (blood and chosen); Bob has jump-started his healing with tri-weekly visits to the Healing Oasis centre in the beautiful, snowy woods of Lumby, BC. Using world class, state-of-the-art equipment, machinery, methods, and protocols under the care of an on-site registered nurse with a heart of gold, Bob is in the best hands possible and confident in this path. Some of his prescribed treatments include 60 minute sessions in the German-made Celsius 42 hyperthermia machine which targets tumours using both heat and vibration, high-dose Vitamin C IVs, mistletoe injections, and top-of-the-line naturopath-prescribed supplements that are hand-tailored to Bob's specific diagnosis. Attached are some photos that document his first two days at this phenomenal forest retreat.
Update Long-Overdue Update #1 Image

